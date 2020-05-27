AGT Premiere: Terry Crews Talks Giving Tearful Golden Buzzer to 'Inspirational' Homeless Choir

Terry Crews is back on America's Got Talent with a Golden Buzzer for another deserving choir.
On Tuesday's season 15 premiere, which was taped in early spring before the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., the host, 51, pushed the coveted button for Voices of Our City Choir, the community choir of 225 members who are unsheltered and homeless in San Diego, California.
"It was so inspirational, I was in tears," Crews, 51, tells PEOPLE. "I can't help but cry. I don't want to cry, I tell myself don't cry."
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor recalls his "tears falling down" and feeling "inspired through the roof" after the choir performed an original song titled "Sounds of the Sidewalk" about living on the streets.
"The whole world will know and be affected," Crews says. "I don't think there will be a dry eye in the house on that Golden Buzzer."
Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara were also inspired by the performance.
"What they did today has moved me to this point right now," Crews told the choir as he stood between Klum, 46, and Vergara, 47, before pushing the Golden Buzzer.
The White Chicks star adds to PEOPLE, "The enormous obstacles that each one of these performers has to go through to get on this worldwide stage ... when you really hear their stories, it's really incredible. And now they're here!"
"My wife tells me to stop saying this, but I would host this show for free," he continues. "It's absolutely the most inspirational thing I've ever been involved with. It's much bigger than me."
With Crews' Golden Buzzer, the Voices of Our City Choir advances to the live shows, which are typically filmed in August. However, the coronavirus pandemic has shut down production on AGT, and the schedule for resuming the live shows remains up in the air.
"I am 100 percent ready to go. Once we get the whole clearance and everybody is ready to go on, I will be there," Crews says of filming the rest of season 15. "I will be the first one on that stage, I promise you that."
Though states are reopening venues, how film and television production can safely resume in a COVID-19 world has yet to be determined.
"First of all, this thing is temporary," Crews says of sheltering in place and filming remote episodes. "Once we get in the clear and we can be sure that people will be safe, I'm not scared of it at all."
"I'm ready to roll out and get out there live," he adds. "You cannot replace human interaction. You can't replace it, it's too valuable."
