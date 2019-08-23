America’s Got Talent’s Mat Franco and his longtime love Tianna Scartabello have tied the knot!

The AGT-winning magician and his college sweetheart wed on Thursday, Aug. 22 at The Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California, which featured a “tropical oasis” vibe and a small invite list, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Ahead of their intimate celebration, the loving couple gushed about their love story and magical connection — which started with a butt-dial!

“I wake up every day and I find out a new reason [why] she’s the one,” Franco, 31, swooned about his love of nearly 10 years.

“I still get butterflies,” added Scartabello, 28. “When he calls me and my phone rings, I’m running across the house with butterflies.”

“She’s the creative brains behind this wedding,” said Franco. “I say ‘Yes, dear.’ And everybody’s happy.”

“I love this beach setting,” shared Scartabello, who was helped by A Good Affairs’ Victoria Trancao to plan the big night. “I love the wind in my hair, the salt in my hair. And I mean, I come from Rhode Island, which is very beachy. So it just really hit home for me.”

The California beach is a “nice contrast” to the couple’s home in Las Vegas. Ever since Franco won America’s Got Talent on season 9, he’s headlined his own show in Las Vegas, and the duo has since lived in the desert city.

But they made sure to bring a bit of Vegas with them to the celebration — their first dance was to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love With You.”

As for their wedding bands? They kept those simple with the intent of perhaps adding a special engraving on a big anniversary or milestone.

Franco was accompanied by his two brothers, two friends from college and a childhood friend for his groomsmen. “I have the best friends in the world,” he said.

Scartabello’s “pretty pregnant” sister was her matron of honor, her brother was a man of honor, and two high school best friends served as bridesmaids.

Though magic plays a huge role in the couple’s lives, Franco said he “left the deck of cards at home.”

“I try to separate work and fun as much as I can,” he said. “Magic is already my obsession so much and I love my work. I really have to draw a hard line between what’s work and what’s play and leave the deck of cards at home that week. But that’s no problem. I perform every night, so being the center of attention is not something I’m seeking.”

Though the ceremony didn’t feature any tricks, the pair’s romance sparked with a bit of magic while the two were in college.

“I had a flip phone at the time, so I don’t know exactly how it happened, but it really did!” said Franco, referencing the “butt dial” he made to Scartabello.

“My name starts with a T,” interrupted Scartabello, laughing. “It’s pretty hard to butt dial a T!”

The two met as students at the University of Rhode Island, in the same state they both grew up.

“I’ll never forget, it was Thanksgiving 2010, I talked to him all night on the computer,” Scartabello reminisced. “And then from then, we talked to every day. We started dating January of 2011 and honestly, our relationship is just, we are always laughing, keeping each other laughing.”

The two dated through college, and Scartabello knew that he was the one after graduating. She would be Franco’s “little taxi driver” to and from the airport when he would go out for work.

“That was the only time I was able to see him: to pick him up at the airport and to drop them off at the airport,” she said. “I’d take him to the airport in the morning, I get about three hours in the car with him. It was at that point where I realized I am caring about someone more than I’m thinking about myself.”

“That was very, very bizarre for me,” she continued. “I didn’t want to spend a minute without him. It really happened at that point that I knew. Oh boy, I’m in love.”

Since college, Scartabello has been by Franco’s side through it all — including his win on America’s Got Talent.

“It was an emotional roller coaster for the both of us,” she said, adding that she continues to go to as many of his shows as she can.

“I love sitting in the audience. People laugh because I have the biggest smile on my face. And I’m still laughing genuinely at him because he is the funniest,” she said about Franco, who performs his humor-filled “Magic Reinvented Nightly” magic show at the LINQ Hotel & Casino.

As for their-post wedding plans, the couple couldn’t “find a better place” than Bora Bora for their honeymoon.

“I have trouble unplugging from work, but what better way to do it than in a place like Bora Bora,” said Franco. “I’ll be able to unwind and relax. We’re so looking forward to it.”