After receiving judge Heidi Klum‘s golden buzzer during the America’s Got Talent auditions, Makayla Phillips was back on stage, this time, with a special tribute.

The breakout star, 15, dedicated her quarterfinals performance on Tuesday to her father Todd, who is a Fire Captain at Mecca Station #40 in Riverside, California.

“My dad is absolutely my hero because he’s a firefighter,” Makayla said before belting out Julia Michaels’ 2017 hit “Issues.”

“His job is so incredibly tough, there have been days where I’ve been scared my dad won’t come home,” the Canyon Lake native explained. “I feel more pressure I just want to make my family proud,” she added.

After her performance, Makayla was overcome with emotion as tears began streaming down her face while the camera panned to her father, who was in attendance at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Makayla Phillips NBC

“It was better than the original, this is really where you belong,” Klum proudly said. “[Makayla] had this very special something, this star quality,” the supermodel shared of why she pressed the golden buzzer for the teenager.

Judge Simon Cowell couldn’t agree more.

“This was way better than your first audition, you sang that song really well,” he said.

On Monday, Makayla gave her father a special shout-out on Instagram.

“My dad has been my biggest supporter since day 1, he’s my personal ATM, the funniest dad in the world, and my rock. My dad works so so so hard for his family to be able to follow their dreams and I am BEYOND thankful to have been blessed with a father like him,” she captioned a father-daughter photo from the AGT rehearsal.

In July, Makayla wowed audiences with her powerhouse rendition of Demi Lovato‘s “Warrior” during the auditions.

America‘s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.