America’s Got Talent has named its finalists for season 14!

Ahead of the two-part season finale, Julianne Hough tells PEOPLE that the acts will need to continue to bring their A-game.

“They have been giving us a full catalog of their goodness and what they have to offer for their Vegas show or whatever they do in the future,” she says. “They’re doing amazing.”

In her first-ever season finale as an AGT judge, Hough, 31, reveals the competition has higher stakes than ever.

“It’s going to be really difficult because everybody was so amazing,” she says. “I don’t know even know who’s gonna go and who’s not. Thank goodness America is another judge.”

As for the recipe of success in the finale, Hough advises being authentic.

“When you try to be somebody else, the public knows when you’re not being you. If you just stay true to yourself, that is enough,” she says. “Your talent is great and you got that already. If you try to be anything else but you, you’re never going to please everybody, so just be yourself.”

Image zoom Trae Patton/NBC

Dance troupe V. Unbeatable (guest judge Dwyane Wade‘s Golden Buzzer choice) is advancing to the finals.

In addition, opera singer Emanne Beasha (guest judge Jay Leno’s Golden Buzzer choice), the Detroit Youth Choir (Crews’ Golden Buzzer choice), comedian Ryan Niemiller and quartet Voices of Service will hit the Dolby stage next week.

“Everyone stepped up and what you pray for at the end, of all this work, is a great finale,” Simon Cowell said. “You want great people in there and an open competition. It’s going to be very open.”

Also in the finals are singer Kodi Lee (Union’s Golden Buzzer), violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (Cowell’s Golden Buzzer choice), dance troupe Light Balance Kids (guest judge Ellie Kemper’s Golden Buzzer choice), singer Benicio Bryant and Ndlovu Youth Choir.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.