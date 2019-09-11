AGT's Julianne Hough Says Queen Latifah Will Bring 'Mama Energy' to Semifinals as Guest Judge

Queen Latifah is joining the America’s Got Talent judges’ panel!

The actress, 49, will make a guest appearance on Tuesday’s show alongside Simon Cowell, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel, Gabrielle Union and host Terry Crews for the final round of the semifinals.

And no one is more excited about Latifah’s cameo than Hough.

“She’s gonna bring mama energy,” the freshman judge, 31, tells PEOPLE.

“She’s gonna bring grace, love and support,” Hough says, adding, “People are going to feel confident and supported.”

As the competition gets tougher, Hough also shares what she’s looking for in an act and how they can stand out.

“Standing out is about being you. I think that nobody is like you,” the former Dancing with the Stars champion and judge says. “Nobody has the same fingerprint as you, you have to be you through and through. If you try to do something different, it might not work. You have to just expand from who you are.”

Hough’s Golden Buzzer choice, 12-year-old singer Luke Islam, competes in this semifinals round along with opera singer Emanne Beasha (guest judge Jay Leno’s Golden Buzzer choice), magician Dom Chambers, the Detroit Youth Choir (Crews’ Golden Buzzer choice), light artist Alex Dowis, singer Chris Kläfford, comedian Ryan Niemiller, guitarist Marcin Patrzalek, dance troupe V. Unbeatable (guest judge Dwyane Wade‘s Golden Buzzer choice) and quartet Voices of Service.

Already in the finals are singer Kodi Lee (Union’s Golden Buzzer), violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (Cowell’s Golden Buzzer choice), dance troupe Light Balance Kids (guest judge Ellie Kemper’s Golden Buzzer choice), singer Benicio Bryant and Ndlovu Youth Choir.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.