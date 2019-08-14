For the record, Julianne Hough is not a fan of getting her toes sucked.

Speaking to PEOPLE in Los Angeles on Tuesday at the live taping of America’s Got Talent, the judge took a moment to clarify something her husband Brooks Laich claimed on an episode of his iHeartRadio podcast, How Men Think, earlier this month.

“We’re both so open. We never ask each other for permission because that means somebody has power over one another,” said Hough, 31, of whether Laich, 36, runs things by her before discussing them on the podcast. “We just make sure we know we respect each other. Whatever topic he brings up, it’s great.”

“There was definitely something he misquoted on one of his podcast episodes, though,” she added. “I was like, ‘Let me clear that up.’ He likes to suck on my toes, I don’t like it!”

On his podcast, Laich claimed that Hough “really enjoys” the move. “True story,” he said. “Hey, we play around. Why not?”

But he did clarify that she doesn’t do it back.

“No, I would never [have her do that to me],” said the pro ice hockey player. “My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.”

Image zoom Julianne Hough/Instagram

The two, who began the IVF process last summer, have become increasingly open about their sex life. In her cover interview for Women’s Health’s September issue, Hough said her deeply intimate relationship with Laich allowed her to be open with him about her sexuality.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?'” she recalled. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’ “

“I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this,” she continued, “and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.” (She grew up Mormon.)

RELATED: Julianne Hough Reveals She and Brooks Laich Worked with a Sexologist to Find ‘Erotic Blueprint’

After the interview was published, Laich gushed that he was “so proud” of Hough and “her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs.”

Speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Hough said working through their relationship in the spotlight has strengthened their bond.

“Every relationship has their ebbs and flows, their ups and downs, amazing high vibration moments and sometimes you have your dips,” she said. “We just know that we’re in it and we’ll go through it.”