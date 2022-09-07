'AGT' Judges Praise The Mayyas After 'Memorizing' Dance Routine: 'Not Like Anything You Can Describe'

America's Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara could hardly contain her excitement for her Golden Buzzer act, The Mayyas, after they closed out the semifinals of the NBC show.

Following the female dance group's hypnotizing performance at the live shows on Tuesday night, Sofia ran onto stage and proudly embraced the group in her arms.

"I am not thinking," Sofia shouted into the microphone to host Terry Crews. "I don't want to say anything. If I could, I would give them another Golden Buzzer!"

The group's founder, Nadim Cherfan, was in such disbelief of the judge's comments that he was nearly speechless speaking to PEOPLE moments after the show.

"Absolutely unbelievable," Nadim told PEOPLE backstage. "We need to swallow. We couldn't swallow these feelings, yet hearing these comments from these judges gave us a really huge boost of confidence."

"We really hope to be able to go to the finale and to be able to perform in Vegas," Nadim continued. "This is every artist's dream, to be in Vegas. Fingers crossed."

Trae Patton/NBC

"We felt like we were melting on stage," added one of the group's members, Douna Estephan. "This was so huge for us. We just screamed for 10 minutes non-stop. We just couldn't believe what just happened."

The Modern Family alum wasn't the only judge in awe of the Lebanese ladies' snake-themed number, either.

"They're Vegas ready — I would go and watch them," fellow judge Heidi Klum told PEOPLE shortly after the performance. "I think they're incredible. It's the costumes. It's like, wow moments. It's like memorizing, it's haunting. They hypnotize you in a way."

"I think that by far, for me personally, it is probably the most impressive, wonderful act I have seen in my years on this show," judge Howie Mandel added. "It's not like anything you can describe. It was amazing. It was just beautiful and mesmerizing and hypnotizing and powerful. Then take into account where they're from and what the culture is, and what they're up against and what women are up against anyhow, all over the world. They need to be the poster people for female empowerment."

Trae Patton/NBC

Because of the group's Arab culture, being a female dancer comes with its struggles — something that judge and executive producer Simon Cowell acknowledged during the live episode.

"Every single one of us in this room are going to remember this moment because this is not just going to change your lives — I know this is going to sound really dramatic — this is a performance that changes the world," Cowell told the crowd.

Tonight though, they were able to escape everything and immerse themselves strictly in their number.

"I mean, it felt like a dream come true for us and the struggles we went through, the challenges that we faced, it kind of felt like it finally paid off," Douna shared.

"We always had our country's support since day one and our families', but we never had our government's support," Nadim said. "So, hopefully this thing will change with time, but the Lebanese people and our families were always standing behind us, pushing us to go further, to believe in ourselves."

"Breaking barriers, fighting for what we love, believing in what we do, standing next to each other, empowering women," Nadim added.

Sofia Vergara with The Mayyas. Trae Patton/NBC

Despite the hardships involving their country's government, the group is on cloud nine going into Wednesday's final elimination show before the season 17 finale.

"At this moment, we can't feel any struggles, we're just so happy right now," Douna shared. "This is everything we're thinking of."

Although they feel confident, the group also acknowledges how strong the talent is this season.

"The stress is there," Nadim admitted. "We need to feel confident, because what we were given here, the comments, the Golden Buzzer, the appreciation from such a huge production, the amount of love we received from everybody behind the scenes was absolutely — they made us feel home. So we're going to give our best to win this show. We're going to do our best to win."

Fans will find out if The Mayyas are one of two viewer-voted contestants to move onto the season 17 finale when the AGT results show airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.