AGT's Jonathan Goodwin, Paralyzed in Accident, Shares Inspirational Message: 'Make a New Plan'

"When things go wrong.. try not to panic," the former stuntman and daredevil, 42, wrote on Instagram Monday

Jonathan Goodwin is sharing an optimistic message with his followers, days after revealing that he is now in a wheelchair following his October 2021 accident on the set of America's Got Talent: Extreme.

The former escapologist and self-described daredevil, 42, appeared in a mirror selfie on his Instagram Story on Monday, in which he was seen seated in his wheelchair.

"When things go wrong.. try not to panic," Goodwin wrote over the photo. "Take a minute.. take a breath. Then work out how to move forward."

"I'm not saying things can never be really bad.. but sometimes it's just that things aren't fitting the plan we had in our head," he added. "Take a breath and make a new plan."

Goodwin was injured on Oct. 14 after he "was struck by two vehicles suspended in the air" and fell to the stage while rehearsing a stunt on the set of the NBC talent show, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Last week, Goodwin posed for the first time in his wheelchair, referring to himself as a "roll model" and posing with his dog.

"6 months ago I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me…he didn't see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago and when he finally did, dad had new cool wheels," Goodwin wrote in the caption. "A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I'm very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model."

Also last week, the former stuntman's fiancée — Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington — revealed that Goodwin is now paralyzed while opening up about the accident on the Out to Lunch podcast with Jay Rayner.

"He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs," Abbington, 48, said. "Third-degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again."

"He's paralyzed now, he's in a wheelchair," she added. "Unless there's a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he'll be like that forever."

Abbington also mentioned how Goodwin has stayed "positive and upbeat and so strong" despite his near-death experience and life-changing injuries.