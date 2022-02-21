AGT Star Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski's Family Is 'Devastated by Her Passing': 'Unimaginable Loss'

Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski's family is remembering her life and legacy.

"It is with the deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four-year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewski, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th 2022. We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," the Marczewski family said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Many remember her from America's Got Talent, where she performed her song 'It's OK' and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up. Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor," the family's statement continued. "She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support."

America's Got Talent also honored the late singer. "Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane," AGT shared on Instagram and Twitter Monday.

"We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde," host Terry Crews shared on Instagram.

"We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde," judge Heidi Klum shared on her Instagram Story.

America's Got Talent Nightbirde | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

At the time of her audition, which was filmed last summer, the singer told audiences that she "had some cancer in my lungs, spine and my liver," adding, "I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is."

She received Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer that season, vaulting her straight to the live shows. Her story and original song "It's Okay" resonated with viewers, and earned her millions of views on YouTube, as well as streams on music platforms. "Her voice was absolutely stunning and performing her original song 'It's OK' after she told us what she was going through with her cancer, it really moved me," Cowell told PEOPLE last summer, adding that her performance was a "very, very special moment."

However, she withdrew from the show weeks later, announcing on social media at the time that she was no longer able to compete as her health had taken a "turn for the worse."

Prior to the season 16 finale, Cowell told PEOPLE exclusively that Nightbirde was "really ill and could not make the finals."

"However, it was always her dream for her music to be heard by millions. That's what's happened off the back of this," Cowell said of the star's AGT audition. "We talk about once every two weeks. It was a difficult conversation we had about does she enter the show or not. I know that she was very down. I called her and I said that, 'Honestly if I was in your position, I wouldn't do it.' Because you don't need the stress right now. It's just not worth it."

At the time, Cowell also recalled telling Nightbirde, "You can always re-enter the show or you don't have to because, at this point, when you put your music out, I think a lot of people are going to buy it. So why put yourself through it. You're not letting anyone down because that's what she kept saying to me. You're not, you're going to be missed but you're not letting anyone down."