AGT's Heidi Klum Raves About Her 'Exciting' Golden Buzzer Winner: 'This Act Just Blew Me Away!'

Heidi Klum has given out her season 16 Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent!

On Tuesday, the longtime judge, 48, pushed the coveted button for Lea Kyle, the 25-year-old French beautician and quick change artist who was "excited" to meet "queen of fashion" Klum — who later described Kyle's audition as "real magic" and "absolutely incredible, flawless."

Recalling her initial reaction to watching Kyle's audition, Klum tells PEOPLE why she felt compelled to send the contestant straight to the live shows.

"This act just blew me away! We see a lot of acts during the auditions but this one just really stood out from the rest. It was much different than other acts we have seen," the supermodel says. "There is a lot of magic, imagination and sparkles involved!"

Klum adds, "It was so exciting to watch! It's an act that really relies on talent and timing, so I was amazed by the precision and the skill. One wrong move and the act wouldn't have worked. … But, luckily, it did work and I was so thrilled to push that Golden Buzzer!"

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- Episode 1605 -- Pictured: Lea Kyle

"The best I've ever seen," judge Howie Mandel said on the show. "I've got to tell you, we've seen quick change artists on this show, I've never seen one better than you. ... No it is true. To see the outfit fly in thin air from the hanger to you, it's magical. Your presentation is beautiful."

Mandel, 65, also joked, "Don't change everything, no change everything. Keep changing."

Judge Sofia Vergara was visibly excited about Kyle's audition as the Modern Family alum, 48, said, "I am so, in like, shock. You were having a great time while you were doing it. It was beautiful."

And Simon Cowell agreed. "When we see this kind of act, there's always two people normally in the act and the music is terrible. This was, like, very, very cool. You have amazing showmanship. It was world-class," he said to Kyle, who had described how her act combines her passion for fashion and performing.

Kyle joins the season 16 slate of lucky Golden Buzzer winners, including singer Nightbirde (chosen by Cowell), the Northwell Health Nurse Choir (chosen by Mandel), the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team (chosen by host Terry Crews) and singer Jimmie Herrod (chosen by Vergara).