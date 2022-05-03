Jonathan Goodwin's fiancée, Amanda Abbington, told the Out to Lunch podcast that Goodwin "broke his spine and severed his spinal cord" in the accident that happened last October

AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Is Paralyzed After On-Set Injury, Says Fiancée: 'He Nearly Died'

Jonathan Goodwin, who was injured last year performing a stunt while filming America's Got Talent: Extreme, is adjusting to life in a wheelchair.

The performer was hospitalized on Oct. 14 after he "was struck by two vehicles suspended in the air" and fell to the stage while rehearsing a stunt on the set of the talent show, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

On Monday, the 42-year-old former stuntman's fiancée, Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, revealed that Goodwin is now paralyzed while opening up about the accident on Monday's episode of the Out to Lunch podcast with Jay Rayner.

"He fell 30 feet and lost a kidney, broke both shoulder blades, shattered both legs," Abbington, 48, said. "Third-degree burns, broke his spine and severed his spinal cord and nearly died. And then on the operating table, he nearly died again."

"He's paralyzed now, he's in a wheelchair," she added. "Unless there's a kind of stem cell surgery or that thing that Elon Musk is designing with the little chip, he'll be like that forever."

On Instagram, Goodwin posed for the first time in his wheelchair on Tuesday, referring to himself as a "roll model" and posing with his dog.

"6 months ago I went to rehearse something and left this little hairy monkey waiting patiently for me…he didn't see his dad again until just a couple of weeks ago and when he finally did, dad had new cool wheels," Goodwin wrote in the caption. "A lot has changed in the last 6 months, but love is a constant and I'm very very loved. Looking forward to my next chapters and being a roll model."

While discussing her partner on the podcast, Abbington also mentioned how he has stayed "positive and upbeat and so strong" despite his near-death experience and life-changing injuries.

"His courage and his strength is something that I just aspire to be like," she said. "He's just incredible, honestly, like so happy, just like a very happy, positive human being, just liquid sunshine. He's amazing."

AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Speaks Out After Stunt Gone Wrong: 'Long Road to Recovery'

Days after the accident, Goodwin posted a selfie of his injured face and bandaged hand, writing in the caption how "a couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn."

"I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear…because I was protected by love," he also wrote. "Love is all you need, so make sure you get some."

The Instagram bio of the self-proclaimed "Daredevil" now reads: " 'Worlds greatest theatrical stunt performer' now retired. Roll model 🧑🏼‍🦽& Writer."

Goodwin was hospitalized last October after a rehearsal of his escape act on NBC's America's Got Talent: Extreme went wrong. The incident occurred at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the show was being filmed.

The stunt involved Goodwin being clad in a straitjacket and hung upside, while he attempted to escape in between two cars suspended alongside him. Timing was misjudged, according to Abbington, and he then found himself sandwiched between the two cars, which then burst into flames. Goodwin missed the air mattress that was supposed to break his fall, hitting his head on the ground.

The performer suffered "multiple" broken bones in both of his legs, in addition to cuts and burns "all over his face," according to TMZ.

"During a rehearsal last evening for America's Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show told PEOPLE in a statement at the time, shortly before production was temporarily shut down.