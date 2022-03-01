AGT: Extreme Pays Tribute to Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski After Singer's Death

America's Got Talent's spinoff show paid tribute to Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski.

At the conclusion of Monday's episode of America's Got Talent: Extreme, a title card honored the 31-year-old singer, who died on Feb. 19 after a four-year cancer battle. "In Memory of Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski," the title card read.

Nightbirde was a standout and fan favorite on season 16 of the flagship series.

At the time of her audition, which was filmed last summer, the singer told audiences that she "had some cancer in my lungs, spine and my liver," adding, "I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is."

She received Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer that season, which vaulted her straight to the live shows. Her story and original song "It's Okay" resonated with viewers, and earned her millions of views on YouTube, as well as streams on music platforms. However, she withdrew from the show weeks later, announcing on social media at the time that she was no longer able to compete as her health had taken a "turn for the worse."

The Zanesville, Ohio, native is survived by her parents Mitchell and Sharon Marczewski, as well as siblings Mitchell Jr., Andrew and Katelyn Marczewski.

A celebration of life service will be held on March 4 at Cornerstone Church in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asked for donations to be made to The Nightbirde Foundation.

"We are raising funds in honor of Jane in order to create a memorial foundation to donate to cancer research & give grants/support to those who may be unable to afford the treatment they need. The proceeds from this fund will be used to honor Jane's memory by allowing her dream and inspiration to impact millions of others," her brother Mitch wrote on the foundation's GoFundMe page.

"Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she communicated through her music and the strength she found in Jesus," Mitch shared.

"It is with the deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four-year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewski, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th 2022. We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," the Marczewski family said in a previous statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Last Tuesday, one day after Nightbirde's death was made public, Simon Cowell honored the late singer on social media.

"Heart breaking news to hear about Nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented," the AGT: Extreme judge and executive producer, 62, wrote. "She made a huge impact on AGT and the world, her courage was incredible and her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family. Simon."

During Monday's episode of AGT: Extreme, which was the second episode of the spinoff series, auditions continued as Cowell and fellow judges Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana watched high-flying contestants. From a group of trapeze artists to a 90-year-old stunt performer and her motocross bike-riding grandson, there was a variety of dangerous acts. Host Terry Crews awarded Alfredo Silva's Cage Riders his Golden Buzzer of the season.