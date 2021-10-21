AGT: Extreme's Nikki Bella, Terry Crews Send Injured Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Well Wishes

Stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized on Oct. 14 after he "was struck by two vehicles suspended in the air" while performing on set of AGT: Extreme

America's Got Talent: Extreme's new judge Nikki Bella and host Terry Crews are sending their support to Jonathan Goodwin, who was hospitalized last Thursday after a terrifying stunt gone wrong.

On Wednesday, Goodwin, 40, spoke out for the first time after his on-set accident, sharing an update on his condition and a selfie from his hospital bed. Shortly after, Bella, 37, tweeted her well wishes to the escape artist, writing: "Sending SO much love, light and prayers to Jonathan Goodwin ( @TheDaredevil ) for a speedy recovery! We all have been thinking and praying for you so, so much!!!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bella, who will judge alongside Simon Cowell and Travis Pastrana on the upcoming spinoff, also left a supportive message in the comments section of Goodwin's Instagram post.

"Lots of prayers and love for your road to recovery! We all will be here rooting you on and spreading the good!" the WWE superstar commented.

Crews, 53, shared a comment as well for Goodwin, who competed on season 15 of AGT last year, making it to the semifinal round. "You are a supreme being. I admire you beyond words! Many blessings to you in the long road ahead. Friends for life brother," the America's Got Talent host wrote.

Jonathan Goodwin Credit: Jonathan Goodwin/Instagram

While on the Atlanta set last week, Goodwin "had fallen 40 feet to the ground," according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

"Goodwin was rehearsing a stunt that he was to perform on America's Got Talent: Extreme. Goodwin experienced difficulties and was struck by two vehicles suspended in the air along with him, which caused him to fall 40 feet and miss the airbag that was supposed to catch him," the report stated.

The responding officer "was able to tell that [Goodwin] was conscious and alert" as EMTs said "Goodwin suffered multiple broken bones in both his legs and lacerations on the face, and also burns."

When AGT: Extreme was first announced earlier this month, NBC said the show will feature "the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage."

americas got talent Credit: Eliza Morris/NBC

In his recent hospital selfie, Goodwin can be seen with scabs on his face and his hand in a bandage.

Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, who are longtime judges on the flagship AGT series, also left supportive messages for the stunt performer.

"You're an amazing human who's [sic] ultimate stunt seems to be escaping death. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Our show was always better for having you be a part of it . We are here for you buddy," Mandel wrote.

"Sending you my love as well ❤️ and a speedy recovery," Klum shared.

On Wednesday, Goodwin's fiancé Amanda Abbington spoke about how love has gotten the couple through his recovery.

"The last six days have been the worst six days. But the thing about love is that it doesn't give a s---. It pushes through and steamrollers fear and sadness and anger and uncertainty," she shared on Instagram, calling Goodwin "one of the kindest, sweetest, most amazing, incredible, talented, funny, brave, unstoppable, fearless and beautiful humans on the planet."

Sharing more about how their love has aided them, Abbington wrote: "When the universe throws you something so unbelievably terrifying, it somehow gets you through it. It's an overwhelming and incredible thing. My person is a super hero. I'm convinced. And I'm so thankful and lucky that our worlds finally collided when they did. We've got this baby. We've totally got this. Because love."

Production on AGT: Extreme has been paused indefinitely following the incident.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday," the show said in a statement on Sunday. "In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America's Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."