AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Suffered Multiple Broken Bones During On-Set Accident: Report

Production on the NBC show was suspended indefinitely after the stunt performer was hospitalized last week

Jonathan Goodwin, The Daredevil from "The Illusionists" during a press preview of 'The Illusionists - Turn of the Century' at The Theater Center on November 29, 2016 in New York City.

Stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin, who was hospitalized after an accident on the Atlanta set of America's Got Talent: Extreme last Thursday, is facing several injuries.

The 40-year-old escape artist, who was sandwiched between two cars after failing to free himself from a straitjacket while suspended in the air, broke "multiple" bones in both legs and suffered cuts and burns "all over his face," according to TMZ, which obtained the police report.

The responding officer told the outlet they were "able to observe the stuntman after the incident and [Goodwin] was conscious and alert," adding that authorities determined he "had good vital signs" following the accident.

A spokesperson for the Henry County Sheriff's Department in Georgia did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Reps for AGT: Extreme had no comment.

Jonathan Goodwin Credit: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Goodwin, a father of one from the U.K., remains in the hospital after his act on NBC's upcoming spinoff series went wrong. The incident occurred at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the show was being filmed. Currently, production on AGT: Extreme has been paused indefinitely.

"During a rehearsal last evening for America's Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show told PEOPLE in a statement last Friday.

"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition," the statement said.

On Sunday, the show released a follow-up statement confirming its hiatus following Goodwin's hospitalization, saying, "Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday. In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America's Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."

Goodwin competed on season 15 of AGT last year, making it to the semifinal round. He was also a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2019.

News of Goodwin's accident comes two weeks after NBC announced the forthcoming show, describing it as "the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage."