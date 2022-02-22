AGT: Extreme's Jonathan Goodwin Released from Hospital 4 Months After On-Set Accident: 'Finally Out'

"My birthday today… can't think of a better way to spend it," wrote stuntman Jonathan Goodwin, announcing he was released from the hospital Sunday

Jonathan Goodwin is back home just in time for his birthday.

The America's Got Talent: Extreme stuntman, 42, announced Sunday that he was released from the hospital after the October on-set accident that resulted in multiple broken bones, sharing the news with a photo of himself and fiancée Amanda Abbington.

"Four months later… finally out of hospital," Goodwin wrote in the caption. "My birthday today… can't think of a better way to spend it than with my love."

He previously said Abbington, 47, is "the best thing to ever happen to me" while confirming their engagement news in a health update, days after the accident.

Goodwin was filming the upcoming AGT spin-off at Atlanta Motor Speedway when the stunt went awry. Clad in a straitjacket, he was sandwiched between two cars suspended 70 feet in the air, which then burst into flames. Goodwin missed the air mattress that was supposed to break his fall, hitting his head on the ground.

"During a rehearsal last evening for America's Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show told PEOPLE in a statement, shortly before production was temporarily shut down.

"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

The self-proclaimed "Daredevil" suffered "multiple" broken bones in both of his legs, in addition to cuts and burns "all over his face," according to TMZ.

He gave a health update with a playful selfie a few days later. "To death I say nananana boo boo," Goodwin wrote in part.

"I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear… because I was protected by love," He added. "Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good s—. There is a long road to recovery and that won't look like what it did… I may leave the daft s— alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world. Maybe we can make something good together?"