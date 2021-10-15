AGT: Extreme Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Hospitalized After Daredevil Stunt Goes Wrong

Jonathan Goodwin, who competed on season 15 of America's Got Talent last year, was reportedly "sandwiched" between two cars

A contestant on America's Got Talent: Extreme was severely injured during a performance on set Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

Stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin, who calls himself "The Daredevil," remains in the hospital after his escape act on NBC's upcoming spinoff series went wrong. The incident occurred at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, where the show is being filmed.

"During a rehearsal last evening for America's Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show tells PEOPLE in a statement.

"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition," the statement continues.

TMZ was first to report the news. According to the outlet, Goodwin, 40, was "suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire," which two cars "suspended on either side of him swinging back and forth." The stunt reportedly involved Goodwin freeing himself in order to land on an air mattress below, but the Welsh performer was "sandwiched" in between the two cars after they smashed together.

Goodwin competed on season 15 of America's Got Talent last year, making it to the semifinal round after performing four dangerous acts in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. He was also a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2019.

News of Goodwin's accident comes two weeks after NBC announced the forthcoming show, describing it as "the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage."

Cowell, a longtime executive producer and judge on AGT, will serve as a judge on Extreme along with WWE star Nikki Bella and professional motocross star Travis Pastrana. Terry Crews, who has hosted AGT for the past three seasons, will also host Extreme.

The winner of AGT: Extreme will be awarded a $500,000 prize and the champion title.