"It's a show we've wanted to do for the last 10 years and thank God we got the yes," Simon Cowell says in PEOPLE's exclusive clip at AGT: Extreme

AGT: Extreme Contestants Stun Judges with 'Spectacular' Stunts in Action-Packed First Look

America's Got Talent: Extreme is just days away from making its highly-anticipated premiere.

The new AGT spinoff series is set to premiere Feb. 21 on NBC, and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at some of the stunts that will be witnessed on screen.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the action-packed clip, judge and executive producer Simon Cowell talks about the appeal of the new stunt-focused series, explaining that "AGT: Extreme is everything we couldn't do on the main show, but we wanted to."

"Crazy acts, stunts, explosions," he continues. "It's a show we've wanted to do for the last 10 years and thank God we got the yes."

WWE star Nikki Bella, who is also a judge on the series, adds of the acts: "I was on the edge of my seat, it was absolutely spectacular. I thrive on an adrenaline rush, and to see and show the world what these people can do has been so incredible."

agt extreme Credit: NBC (3)

Fellow judge Travis Pastrana, who is a professional motocross star, shares: "Action sports is what I do, I'm very critical of all stunts and I was happily surprised... AGT: Extreme is gonna be sports and events that you may be seeing at the Olympics in 10, 20, 30 years' time."

Host Terry Crews can't wait for fans to watch the excitement unfold.

"Man, we about to put on a show," Crews, 53, promises in the clip. "We've always said America's Got Talent is the best of the best — it's the Olympics of talent."

"We're outside so literally the sky's the limit," Bella, 38, notes.

Adds Cowell: "If you really wanna see what guts, courage [and] determination is all about, you've gotta watch this show."

americas got talent From left: Simon Cowell, Terry Crews, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana | Credit: Eliza Morris/NBC

NBC first announced its plans for the spinoff show in May 2021. The network later described the series as "the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply cannot be confined to a theater stage."

In October, it was revealed that Cowell, Bella and Pastrana would be judging the show, while Crews would resume his position as host.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later that month, NBC temporarily halted production on the series after stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized following a rehearsal stunt gone wrong. Goodwin, who made it to the semifinal round on season 15 of AGT, later spoke out about the accident, saying he had "a long road to recovery" ahead of him.

Similar to the original series, AGT: Extreme will bring contestants head-to-head each week to compete for a $500,000 prize and the champion title.