NBC Shuts Down Production on AGT: Extreme Temporarily After Performer Injured in Stunt Gone Wrong

The production shutdown comes after America's Got Talent: Extreme stunt performer Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized on Thursday following a rehearsal stunt gone wrong

NBC has temporarily halted production on their new spinoff series America's Got Talent: Extreme after a stunt gone wrong, PEOPLE confirms.

The shutdown comes after stuntman Jonathan Goodwin was airlifted to a nearby hospital from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia, following an accident on Thursday evening, which TMZ originally reported. Goodwin, 41, underwent surgery and remained in critical condition in the trauma ward.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday. In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America's Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date. The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority," says an AGT production spokesperson.

TMZ also shared graphic video footage of the stunt, in which Goodwin was strapped in a straitjacket and suspended in the air with two cars on each side of him, rigged to crash into each other. Although he freed and unhooked himself to fall onto the airbag below, the timing was off and Goodwin was sandwiched between the vehicles, which set off a rigged explosive.

In 9-1-1 audio obtained by TMZ, an on-set medic with the production explained that Goodwin "fell about 40 feet, missed the airbag, landed on his head," adding that he was having trouble breathing and was posturing from a traumatic brain injury. Although he was initially unresponsive, Goodwin eventually came to during the trip to the hospital.

"During a rehearsal last evening for America's Got Talent: Extreme, an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show previously told PEOPLE in a statement. "He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

RELATED VIDEO: High Schooler Paralyzed During Football Game Draws Standing Ovation as He Walks at Graduation

Goodwin's friend and fellow escape artist Jonathon Bryce also shared a tribute to his pal Saturday on Instagram. "Please keep my colleague and friend, @jonathangoodwinofficial in your prayers," he wrote. "We don't know much other than a horrific accident took place while filming for AGT and Jonathan is currently in a trauma ward."

"We all signed onto the possibilities of a serious accident when we made the decision to become escape artists, but we all play it smart too and mitigate as much risk as humanly possible. But sometimes, the lady of good fortune is not on our side and we get hurt, sometimes bad. I've had my close calls, and thankfully they were just that, close calls," he added.

"Please keep Jonathan Goodwin in your prayers, his wife and kiddo as well… Much love brother! Get well!" Bryce concluded.