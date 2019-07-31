Ellie Kemper on Her America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer: They're the 'Definition of Spectacle'

Ellie Kemper has selected her America’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer winner!

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star, 39, served as a guest judge for Tuesday’s Judge Cuts episode during which she bestowed the Ukranian dance troupe Light Balance Kids with the coveted prize.

“I thought this was the definition of a spectacle. It was truly spectacular and marvelous,” Kemper, who is pregnant with her second child, told the group, which ranges in ages 11-13.

“There are only seven acts that can go forward and I wish there was some guarantee to get you guys through to the live shows. If there were only one sure fire way we could get you there — oh wait, there is!” the actress said before pushing the Golden Buzzer.

“That was a no brainer,” she added.

And the judges couldn’t agree more.

“The innovation and creativity were off the charts,” Julianne Hough said of Light Balance Kids, which was created by Mykyta Sukhenko, who also manages season 12 finalists and AGT: The Champions act Light Balance.

“I was a fan of Light Balance, the adults. I even like Light Balance Kids better than the regular Light Balance,” Howie Mandel said. “I would go pay to see this in Vegas, I would go see this in a live concert. I love you guys.”

Simon Cowell also had praise to share, telling the young contestants: “The level of rehearsal that goes into that is quite incredible. I think you guys can be stars.”

With Kemper’s Golden Buzzer, Light Balance Kids move straight to the live shows where they will be competing against fellow GB winners, including singer Luke Islam (Hough’s choice), Detroit Youth Choir (Terry Crews‘ choice), violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa (Cowell’s choice), singer Joseph Allen (Mandel’s choice) and singer Kodi Lee (Gabrielle Union‘s choice).

Kemper follows country star Brad Paisley, who selected 15-year-old singer Sophie Pecora, and retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, who chose dance group V.Unbeatable.

Jay Leno rounds out the Judge Cuts stage of the competition when he joins the panel as the final guest judge.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.