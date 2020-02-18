America’s Got Talent: The Champions has chosen a new winner!

In season 2, V. Unbeatable was victorious in the “Olympics of talent” as they beat out finalists, including violinist Tyler Butler-Figueroa, entertainer Hans, singer Angelina Jordan, dog act Alexa Lauenburger, singer Marcelito Pomoy, Sandou Trio Russian Bar, dancers Boogie Storm and shadow dance troupe Silhouettes.

After an electrifying finals performance and a special encore with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, the high-flying group from Mumbai, India, left audiences hollering with their aerial flips and choreography, especially judge Howie Mandel, who gave V.Unbeatable his Golden Buzzer this season.

“We were surprised! When we got the mail from Champions that they were looking for us to participate, we had a meeting because we had just finished AGT. We were thinking, ‘What’s next?’ because we didn’t win that show,” V. Unbeatable tells PEOPLE. “We gave our best and everyone’s responses were so nice. We had set our own bar so it was very difficult for us to come back.”

The 35-member dance crew was already in the exclusive club of acts who earned back-to-back Golden Buzzers as they were chosen as guest judge Dwyane Wade’s Golden Buzzer-winning act in season 14, during which they finished in fourth place.

“We didn’t expect this,” the group says of their success on the Champions stage.

“We were planning on giving our best and maybe a standing ovation but we didn’t expect a Golden Buzzer. It’s the most amazing moment for us. This moment is going to stay with us throughout our lives because we have been through a lot these seven years,” they say. “It’s a moment where you feel like you’re on top of the world.”

V.Unbeatable, which was formed in 2012 and has competed on India’s Got Talent, is made up of talented young stars ranging in age from 12-27. In season 14 of AGT, they dedicated their performances to a former member named Vikas, who was paralyzed and died following an incident in a rehearsal years ago. “His dream was to be on a stage like this so, yes, we are doing all this for him,” one member told judges Simon Cowell and Mandel as well as then-judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union.

As for how their country will react when they watch V.Unbeatable win the top honor, the group says they hope their families will be proud.

“When our families see this, they are definitely going to cry. They saw us crying after we couldn’t make our dreams come true after AGT,” they recall.

“The kids were like, ‘Sorry Mom we couldn’t make your dreams come true.’ They were supporting us, saying, ‘You will always have a second chance. You work like warriors. You can’t lose your battle, you have to battle it.’ We want to see our parents, watching us and hugging us tightly. It’s a moment to see them happy,” they share, adding, “We want our parents to be happy.”

