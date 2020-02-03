The America’s Got Talent: The Champions semi-finals are heating up the contestants’ competitive spirits.

And the show’s youngest contestant is taking shots at judge Simon Cowell. PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at comedian JJ Pantano’s next standup routine ahead of Monday’s episode.

The 7-year-old, who previously competed on Australia’s Got Talent, appeared to do his research as he roasted Cowell about the 60-year-old’s previous comments on how he wants his body to be treated after death.

“Simon, I did find out that you want to be cryogenically frozen when you die?” JJ says before Cowell responds “yes.”

“Some of the things you said on the show, I don’t think you can get any colder,” the child quips as he received a roaring reaction.

“Looking at your face now, I think you started the process already,” JJ quickly adds of Cowell, who was the one to previously save him from elimination.

In 2011, Cowell explained why he’d want to have his body frozen during an interview with GQ.

“It’s an insurance policy. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. If it does work, I’ll be happy. If it’s possible, and I think it will be, why not have a second crack? Does that sound crazy? I think it’s a good idea. I have a feeling that if I don’t do it now, I could regret this in 300 years’ time,” he said.

JJ recently told PEOPLE that he enjoyed using the judges as inspiration for his jokes.

“I like to talk about the different judges. Simon because he’s the boss and Howie because he’s a comedian,” he said.

And aside from playing Minecraft, watching YouTube videos and “everything to do with the iPad,” JJ said he loves “making people laugh.” The child comedian also shared that “making people laugh makes me happy so I love doing it.”

JJ added, “I wanted to come on Champions because I feel like I have some unfinished business. I didn’t win the show in Australia so I’m here to win this show.”

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.