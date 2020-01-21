AGT: Champions' Howie Mandel Recalls 'Emotional Tsunami' He Felt for His Golden Buzzer-Winning Act

After getting his original Golden Buzzer opportunity stolen by Simon Cowell last week, Howie Mandel has chosen his winning act on America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

On Monday’s episode, the judge, 64, pushed the coveted button for season 14 finalist V.Unbeatable after the dance troupe’s electrifying performance that was packed with aerial flips and choreography.

And Mandel may be V.Unbeatable’s biggest fan. The comedian tells PEOPLE he was elated to see the group from Mumbai, India, return for Champions.

“I wanted my heart to explode in a moment where I didn’t know what to expect or didn’t know how good it was going to be,” Mandel says of what made him emphatically push the metallic button with his backside. “You get this emotional tsunami and you want to do everything: scream, tap your foot and hit the Golden Buzzer.”

The star adds, “I think they’re the most electric, exciting, thrilling and passionate act I’ve ever seen in the history of any talent show. I’ve never seen anything like them in my life.”

New judge Alesha Dixon was equally impressed. “I can see on your faces just how much this means to all of you. Thank you so much for bringing such a beautiful, positive energy to AGT: Champions, that was absolutely outstanding,” she said.

Heidi Klum echoed similar sentiments, telling the young boys and girls, “I loved it, so much adrenaline. It was kind of like you’re a living kaleidoscope right in front of us.”

Cowell also gave V.Unbeatable high praise. “Every time you come out, you do something more creative, more interesting. I think this act is going to tour. I think this is going to live forever and I think this has probably been one of the best act Champions has seen this year,” he said.

This marks the second Golden Buzzer moment for V.Unbeatable. During their season, they were chosen as guest judge Dwyane Wade’s Golden Buzzer-winning act.

With V.Unbeatable advancing to the finals, the superfans voted for Poland’s Got Talent winner and hand-balancing act Duo Destiny as well as violinist and season 14 finalist Tyler Butler-Figueroa. The judges chose Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions favorite and Germany’s Got Talent winner Alexa Lauenburger as the last act of the night to move forward in the competition.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.