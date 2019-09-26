Heidi Klum Returns to AGT: The Champions with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as Mel B Is Replaced

Alesha Dixon, who is a singer and longtime judge on Britain's Got Talent, will replace Mel B

By Karen Mizoguchi
September 26, 2019 03:53 PM

Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions will premiere with a new judge!

On Thursday, NBC announced that Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum will return as judges along with newcomer Alesha Dixon, who is a singer and longtime judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

Dixon will be replacing Mel B, who was the judge on the first season of Champions and judged seasons 8-13 of AGT.

Host Terry Crews will be returning for his second season as Champions host.

The exciting news was revealed in a video starring magician and inaugural Champions winner Shin Lim, who unveiled the announcement via card trick.

Klum, who wed Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz in July and again in August in Italy, will return to the Champions stage after stepping down as a judge on AGT.

Along with Mel B, the ladies were replaced by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union.

“It’s official – I’m coming back for #AGTChampions! I can’t wait to be back at my favorite desk with @simoncowell @howiemandel @aleshaofficial @terrycrews to help crown the next @agt Champion! #AGT,” Klum tweeted.

Also new for season 2, a panel of AGT “superfans” will take part in the voting process.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions starts production this fall.

