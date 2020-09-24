America's Got Talent has a new winner!

After 17 weeks since the May premiere of season 15, which experienced production delays and adjustments due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Brandon Leake was crowned the latest champion on Wednesday.

Leake, who is AGT's first-ever spoken word poet to compete, beat out fellow finalists Daneliya Tuleshova, Kenadi Dodds, Archie Williams, Bello Sisters and BAD Salsa.

Alan Silva, Cristina Rae, Broken Roots, Roberta Battaglia and Leake made the Top 5.

For the finals, Leake, who is judge Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer winner, dedicated a loving poem in the form of a prayer to his young daughter. "You leave me speechless ... You're amazing," Mandel said after Leake's final poem.

"I've been here for 11 years and have watched it for 15 years. I have never had a Golden Buzzer where I think there is gravitas, timing and importance behind it like never before," Mandel told PEOPLE after the finale on Tuesday evening.

"Brandon is doing work that really needs to be done. People are listening to his words and relating to it. To steal from Oprah [Winfrey], he's given us so many ah-ha moments that you don't normally get on a talent show. I think he's more than just talent and I'm so proud to be even a small part to witness this and be a part of this show," Mandel said.

The Stockton, California, native, who tried out in 2017 but did not make the cut at the time, performed a powerful poem about his late sister in the audition round and a moving Black Lives Matter piece for the quarterfinals. And in the semifinals, Leake made fans emotional with his poem about growing up with an absent father.