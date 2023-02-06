'AGT: All-Stars' : Auditions Come to a Close as a Viral Sensation Earns the Final Superfan Vote

America's Got Talent: All-Stars went out with a bang for its final round of auditions!

The America's Got Talent extension series aired its last episode of auditions on Monday, with the last 10 acts competing for one remaining spot in the finale.

The acts included singer Daneliya Tuleshova (AGT season 15), magician Eric Chien (Asia's Got Talent winner 2019 and AGT season 14), choir Voices of Hope Children's Choir (AGT season 13), poet Brandon Leake (AGT season 15 winner), animal act Lukas and Falco (Das Supertalent winner and AGT season 14), singer Kodi Lee (AGT season 14 winner), extreme variety act Brett Loudermilk (AGT season 15), rapper Flau'jae (AGT season 13), comedian Josh Blue (AGT season 16) and variety act Sethward (AGT seasons 15-17).

Because all three judges — Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum — and host Terry Crews had already hit their Golden Buzzers, and the Group Golden Buzzer was given out last week, only one act would be moving on to the finals through the superfan vote.

Ultimately, it came down to poet Brandon Leake, comedian Josh Blue and singer Kodi Lee, who were named the top 3 acts, before Terry confirmed that Kodi had won the superfan vote.

"Oh my gosh, it was so amazing," Kodi tells PEOPLE after the exciting moment. "I feel good they picked me."

As fans may recall, Kodi, 26, captivated the audience and judges during season 14 of AGT, in which he earned then-judge Gabrielle Union's Golden Buzzer and went on to win the entire competition.

Along with his unforgettable vocal talents, Kodi's life story has made him a fan favorite. The Lake Elsinore, California, native was born with optic nerve hypoplasia and diagnosed with autism at age 4. His mother Tina accompanied him on stage for the entire competition — and has continued to do so as he performs in Las Vegas and during his return for AGT: All-Stars.

Though Tina is undoubtedly Kodi's biggest fan, she admits there was a sense of surprise after her son earned the superfan vote during Monday's episode.

"I'm more of the skeptical one, and I was even surprised myself, because there's so many good acts [this season]," Tina says. "I mean, I love my son, don't get me wrong. He's my most favorite act. But there's a lot of good talent out there."

However, Kodi was far from skeptical, exuding confidence and a contagious smile from the moment he stepped onto the stage.

The singer says he was "not nervous" to perform, telling PEOPLE, "I was happy nervous, and excited." He also notes that he was thrilled to return to AGT to "see all my friends."

Besides watching Kodi earn the superfan vote, Tina says it was so special to see how much her son — who is currently performing in Vegas at the Luxor Theater and just released two new singles, "Miracle" and "Hello World" — has grown in the time since he first appeared on AGT.

"He was a lot more funny [and] a little bit more competitive than normal in a funny way," she says. "It's almost like he understood that it was a good time for everybody, and that was really cute to watch him because he was super excited to go see everybody again."

"In the beginning, him winning was hard for me to process because it was so surreal for me... but I'm so proud of what he's done for the people, and to watch the people, how they respond to him, it's just heartwarming. For me, it's kind of like, how was I gifted such a beautiful child? That's hard to believe, that I actually am his mother," Tina continues. "Watching him, how much he's grown from being on AGT, and how much he's grown on his emotions for people, and his understanding for people's feelings. That's huge."

"I never ever imagined him being where he is today, and that's amazing. I really don't even have the words for how that makes me feel, other than he's a blessing," she adds. "It makes me feel like he is an angel on this earth, here to change the world."

As Kodi prepares for the next round of competition, he says he has one message for fans: "I've been working really hard. I'm an AGT superstar. And if you keep working really hard, anything's possible."

Kodi now solidifies the complete AGT: All-Stars finale lineup. Also set to perform in the finale are magician Aidan McCann (Britain's Got Talent 2020), singer Tom Ball (BGT 2022), ventriloquist Ana Maria Mărgean (Romania's Got Talent winner 2021), aerialists Power Duo (Philippines Got Talent 2016 winner), saxophonist Avery Dixon (AGT season 17), comedian Mike E. Winfield (AGT season 17), aerialist Aidan Bryant (AGT season 16 runner-up), choir Detroit Youth Choir (AGT season 14 runner-up), dance group Light Balance Kids (AGT season 14) and hand-balancing act the Bello Sisters (AGT season 15).

America's Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.