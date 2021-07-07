AGT: 9-Year-Old Singer Wins First-Ever All-Judges Golden Buzzer — 'Unprecedented,' Says Terry Crews

"The moment you thought you saw it all, you didn't," host Terry Crews tells PEOPLE about joining forces with all four judges to give the history-making Golden Buzzer

A 9-year-old girl just made history on America's Got Talent.

After 16 seasons of the NBC reality competition franchise, Victory Brinker became the first-ever contestant to be given an all-cast Golden Buzzer after she wowed judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, as well as host Terry Crews, with her operatic voice on Tuesday night.

The Pennsylvania native's larger-than-life singing abilities compelled Cowell, Vergara, Klum, Mandel and Crews to push the coveted golden button in unison, officially sending the child straight to the live shows and making her the sixth (and final) Golden Buzzer recipient of the current season.

"We did something unprecedented," Crews tells PEOPLE. "[Victory] made us do something that has never been done on America's Got Talent in history. That was a real moment. My God, this is what I mean by a season, season 16, is the best ever. It's going to be hard to beat what went down."

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, 52, adds, "The moment you thought you saw it all, you didn't."

America's Got Talent Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

Before her unforgettable audition, Victory told Crews that her goal was to earn four yeses from the judges, even telling the host that she thought she could win the $1 million prize and headline a Luxor show in Las Vegas.

"I was not expecting that, and you're angelic. I loved it," Mandel, 65, told Victory after her performance.

"I loved it too! I love your voice, you are incredible," Klum, 48, agreed.

"You are a star. I think you have a powerful voice. That was amazing, I really loved it," Vergara, 48, said.

Then, Cowell, who is also an executive producer on the show, called Crews from stage right to join the judges' panel for a group discussion about a unanimous Golden Buzzer reveal. "We're not going to give you a yes today," Cowell, 61, initially told Victory. "We're going to do something else we've never ever, ever done on the show before. We are all going to give you something special."

As Cowell began to count down from five, Vergara, Klum and Mandel got up from their seats and Crews took a step forward onto the panel area. All five celebs then pushed the Golden Buzzer together and golden confetti rained down on the young singer, who was in absolute shock.

"This is what is so wonderful about America's Got Talent, is that it doesn't involve any cynicism. It's all about, 'Wow, wait a minute, we did not see that. I've never experienced that,' " Crews tells PEOPLE about the special moments, especially deserving Golden Buzzers, captured on camera.