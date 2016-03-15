Adrianne Palicki Can't Give Away Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Spoilers – or 'Marvel Snipers' Will Come

Adrianne Palicki may play a spy on TV – but her work as an actor is almost as secretive!

The actress says there’s plenty of intrigue in store for her Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. character Bobbi Morse as the rest of the season plays out.

“It’s going to be major twists and turns for the character,” she told PEOPLE last week at the Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards, where she was presenting the Rising Star award to her Friday Night Lights co-star Jesse Plemons.

When pressed further, she laughed coyly and said, “I can’t because the Marvel sniper will put a bullet in my head right now.”

She was, however, willing to give PEOPLE a little insight into playing such a pivotal character.

“She’s super fun and easy to play in the sense that she’s such a genuine, real person, who just happens to be able to kill somebody with her kick,” said Palicki, 32.

Palicki is used to having die-hard fans follow her shows, with the star playing Tyra Collette on Friday Night Lights from 2006–2011. How do those fans compare to the Marvel fans?

“They are a very different group of people. But very similar in the sense that they are both very passionate,” said Palicki.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on ABC.