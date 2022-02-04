Annie and David went to Thailand to bring her brother and cousin to America, but U.S. Embassy officials won't let them into the country

After the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Annie's Relatives Say They've 'Failed' After Being Denied U.S. Visas

Annie Suwan Toborowsky will have to wait even longer to be with her family.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, Annie's brother Jordan and cousin Amber are denied American visas. The two family members go for an interview at the American Embassy in Thailand, only to be denied entry to America.

"They said, 'Sorry, we can't give you a visa,'" Amber, 16, says to Annie and her husband David Toborowsky outside the embassy.

While the family members are visibly upset, David, 53, shares his outrage over the immigration process. "It's not your fault," he reminds Annie's relatives.

So, what exactly happened? Annie, 25, says the refusal had to do with Jordan's lack of English and Amber's attempt to help. "Amber said, 'I just want to help my brother read the paper, and they just told her 'Go. Get out. You're done. Get out. You're not gonna get [a] visa," she says.

Annie also reveals that embassy officials asked Jordan, 14, if he was an "orphan," which David clarifies is an insult in Thailand. "Means you're not loved," he says in a confessional.

Annie adds, "I can't believe they say that to the kids ... I see the kid walk outside with the tear in their eye. To call them orphan, to call them, 'You not good enough to go to America,' it's so unacceptable."

The rejection took a mental toll on Amber and Jordan, as Amber tells the cameras, "When I knew I didn't get the visa, I felt like I've disappointed Annie and David. I felt like they have done so much for me, and I only had to go for a visa interview. And I failed."

Jordan added, "Walking out of there, I had to hold back my emotions. I was walking out with my face straight and blank like I left my soul at the U.S. Embassy."

But David and Annie know it's not the teenagers' fault.

"They have all the power," David says of the embassy officers. "If they don't like how they look, if they don't like how they sound, if they don't like anything, they say no."

Originally from Thailand, Annie came to America after falling in love with David during season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé. During their spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, they announced they'd be bringing Amber and Jordan to live with them in America. The couple flew to Thailand for the occasion, but what happens next is still uncertain.