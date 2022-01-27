"Something is running down my leg and I don't know what it is," Loren said in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days

Pregnant 90 Day Fiancé Star Loren Worries About Her Water Breaking in Sneak Peek: 'What Is Dripping?'

Loren Brovarnik almost believed she was about to go into labor at an inopportune moment.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Monday's Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren browses through a baby store with her mother, Marlene. As a way to make Loren's son, Shai Josef, with husband Alexei Brovarnik "feel good" about the new baby's arrival, Marlene wanted to get the little one an iPad.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That is out of the question," Loren, 32, says. "No, because I want to get one for him and Alex is not having it at all. We got into a huge fight over it.

All of a sudden, Loren begins to feel something drip down her leg.

"Wait. What is dripping?" Loren says as Marlene adds, "Oh, I hope it's not you."

Loren instantly rushes to the bathroom to make sure her water didn't break. "Hold on. Something is running down my leg and I don't know what it is," she says.

Upon following Loren to the bathroom, Marlene waits outside to make sure she's okay. Loren then realizes it was a false alarm.

90 Day Fiance's Loren Thinks Her Water Broke in New Sneak Peek Credit: tlc

"I don't think my water broke. No, I think I just peed," Loren says. "Oh, my God. My heart just fell through my ass. I freaking thought my water just broke. [My baby] pushed on my bladder and I peed a little bit."

Had it actually been her water breaking, Loren says it "would have not been funny."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Addressing the moment further in a confessional, Loren acknowledges how "common" it is for pregnant women to experience false alarms.

"It happens," she says. "I'm only human."

90 Day Fiance's Loren Thinks Her Water Broke in New Sneak Peek Credit: TLC

Loren and Alexei wed in July 2016. Since then, they have expanded their brood by welcoming sons Shai Josef in April 2020 and Asher Noah in August 2021.

At the time of Asher Noah's birth, Loren confirmed he arrived "much" earlier than they had expected.

"He made his big debut on Monday, 8/16 … weighing in at 5lbs 7oz and 19" tall," she wrote on Instagram. "Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4!"