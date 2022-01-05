PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek from the Jan. 10 premiere of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days

After the 90 Days Sneak Peek: Pregnant Loren and Parents Disagree About Alexei Leaving Her for 8 Days

Loren Brovarnik is facing alone time amid her pregnancy.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek from the premiere of Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé star questions her capability to stay home for eight days with her 14-month-old child Shai while husband Alexei (Alex) Brovarnik travels home to Israel.

There's a reason for Alex's trip: a wedding he must attend. According to Loren, he added on some extra days for weekend fun. However, she and her parents question the timing of Alex's vacation.

"He's leaving a pregnant woman and a 14-month-old," her father states.

"And I was okay with it until he said, 'I really want to take advantage of the weekend, so I'm gonna go three days earlier without even being like 'Are you comfortable with... how does it make you feel?' " Loren says.

Loren and ALexei Credit: TLC

It's not just about Alex leaving, Loren says.

In a confessional, she explains the difficulties of her second pregnancy. "With this pregnancy I'm — I don't want to say depressed, but I'm more isolated," she says. "And on top of everything, I have Tourette's syndrome, and anxiety triggers it. Stress triggers it. Talking about it triggers it."

She also explains that during her pregnancy with Shai, her Tourette's was triggered, like with her second pregnancy. On top of it all, the stress of having a young child and balancing her own health has made the second pregnancy less comfortable.

Though she's facing struggles, Loren is understanding of the reason Alex had to travel. "If he didn't go now, he wasn't gonna go for a really long time again," she tells her parents.

Loren even looks at it from Alex's perspective. "When Alex came to America, I definitely felt guilty because he left everything for me," she says in a confessional. "And I've always said, like, it's important for him to stay connected to where he came from cause if it was the other way around, I would want the same thing."

Though Loren sees Alex's reasoning, her father isn't as easy to convince.

"I think it was a very selfish move on Alex's part to leave his wife and child," he says. "I understand he had to go to the wedding, I got it. But to extend it out just to have vacation — it wasn't work. It wasn't deployment. It was a choice."