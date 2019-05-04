After Surviving R. Kelly: Lifetime to Air Special on the Aftermath of Shocking Docu-Series

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact will air Saturday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and picks up where the record-breaking original docu-series left off

placeholder
By
Janine Rubenstein
May 04, 2019 11:05 AM

The Surviving R. Kelly story is far from over.

Lifetime first aired their shocking docu-series—compiling multiple women’s sexual abuse allegations against R&B star Robert Sylvester Kelly that span decades—back in January, and the record-breaking documentary has since been viewed by 26 million people.  

Now Lifetime is set to release a follow-up, Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact. Airing Saturday, May 4 at 10 p.m. and hosted by Soledad O’Brien, the new special will examine all that’s taken place in the wake of the original documentary. 

Chance Yeh/Getty

Kelly and his representatives have vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Still, what came after the three-night series was a maelstrom of widespread public outcry, as stars and fans voiced their opinions on the allegations.

RELATED: ‘We Are Proud’: Surviving R. Kelly Producers and Lifetime Respond to Singer’s Indictment

The docu-series, executive produced by Dream Hampton who was recently named one of the Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People due to her work on the film, also renewed attempts by Kelly’s accusers to have him face justice for his alleged crimes.

JASON WAMBSGANS/AFP/Getty

The star is now facing 10 counts of felony aggravated sexual assault and is awaiting trial.

In a press release Lifetime says the new special will take the story forward. “The special features footage from the docu-series, interviews with journalists, legal experts, non-profit organizations and psychologists to discuss the ongoing story surrounding R. Kelly, including an in-depth look at his now infamous interview with Gayle King and the women who are still standing by his side.”

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact will air Saturday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.