After Surviving R. Kelly: Lifetime to Air Special on the Aftermath of Shocking Docu-Series

The Surviving R. Kelly story is far from over.

Lifetime first aired their shocking docu-series—compiling multiple women’s sexual abuse allegations against R&B star Robert Sylvester Kelly that span decades—back in January, and the record-breaking documentary has since been viewed by 26 million people.

Now Lifetime is set to release a follow-up, Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact. Airing Saturday, May 4 at 10 p.m. and hosted by Soledad O’Brien, the new special will examine all that’s taken place in the wake of the original documentary.

Chance Yeh/Getty

Kelly and his representatives have vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Still, what came after the three-night series was a maelstrom of widespread public outcry, as stars and fans voiced their opinions on the allegations.

The docu-series, executive produced by Dream Hampton who was recently named one of the Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People due to her work on the film, also renewed attempts by Kelly’s accusers to have him face justice for his alleged crimes.

JASON WAMBSGANS/AFP/Getty

The star is now facing 10 counts of felony aggravated sexual assault and is awaiting trial.

In a press release Lifetime says the new special will take the story forward. “The special features footage from the docu-series, interviews with journalists, legal experts, non-profit organizations and psychologists to discuss the ongoing story surrounding R. Kelly, including an in-depth look at his now infamous interview with Gayle King and the women who are still standing by his side.”

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact will air Saturday, May 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.