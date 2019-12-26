This LED TV Is Only $80 Right Now — Plus More After-Christmas TV Sales

Take advantage of these markdowns before the decade ends

By Stacey Leasca
December 26, 2019 04:42 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Christmas may be over, but the end-of-year deals have just begun — especially when it comes televisions. If Santa didn’t quite deliver the exact TV you were hoping for this holiday season, that’s okay because retailers like Walmart and Amazon have a huge selection on sale right now.

Their after-Christmas sales include major markdowns on ultra-HD and smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Sceptre, RCA, Element, and LG, including Amazon’s top-selling TV, the Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart LED TV. That means you can not only score a great deal on a brand-new television, but you can also stream all your favorite movies and shows the second you plug it in. And if you’re really on a budget, there’s always the 32-inch Sceptre LED TV for only $80, which is nearly 47 percent off its original price. 

Scroll through to find a few of our top picks for after-Christmas TV deals. Take advantage of them before the clock strikes midnight on 2019 and the sales end forever.

Amazon TV Deals

  • Samsung 50-inch Ultra HD Smart TV with Alexa Compatibility, $347.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
  • Toshiba 32-inch HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition, $129.99 (orig. $180); amazon.com 
  • Sony 49-inch Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility, $798 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com
  • LG 55-inch Alexa Built-in Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $396.99 (orig. $699); amazon.com 
  • Insignia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition, $249.99 (orig. $350); amazon.com 
  • Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA Flat 65-Inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,797.99); amazon.com

Walmart TV Deals

  • Sceptre 32-inch Class HD (720P) LED TV, $79.99 (orig. $149.99); walmart.com
  • SAMSUNG 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $295.00 (orig. $328); walmart.com
  • ELEMENT 70-inch Class 4K HD Smart TV, $499.99 (orig. $798); walmart.com 
  • RCA 60-inch Class 4K Roku Smart LED TV,  $349.99 (orig. $499); walmart.com 
  • JVC 49-inch Roku Smart LED TV, $219.99 (orig. $349.99); walmart.com

