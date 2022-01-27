Adults Adopting Adults Sneak Peek: One Couple Wonders If They're Being 'Used' by Their Adoptee

A&E's newest reality series, Adults Adopting Adults, is exploring a different kind of famliy.

The show, premiering Monday on the network, follows six pairs who are pursuing adult adoption in order to add a new family member to their households.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere episode, couple Danny and Christy grow worried when their adoptee, Ileana, a young pregnant woman from Austria, hasn't contacted them after landing in the U.S.

In the clip, Danny is on the phone trying to get information about her flight, but isn't able to reach anyone who can help.

"I'm stressed, I'm anxious. Because I booked the ticket I was hoping they would tell me yeah there's a butt in the seat, but I couldn't get through," he says.

Adults Adopting Adults exclusive clip Credit: A&E

"We can't get in touch with Ileana, we don't really know what to do, we're spending money on Ileana's plane tickets and now she's ghosted us," Christy adds. "I've had worries that Danny's being used and I'm being used for a couple months now. He's been sending her money and basically asking how high he should jump."

Danny then decides that they should go meet Ileana at the airport.

"I know what's going to happen, that is we're going to go to Columbus. It is the only sane thing to do," he says.

"Christy has a lot of concerns about, 'Was Ileana legit? Is she catfishing us? Is there a money angle here?'" he added to the cameras. "But Ileana, she never mentions coming to the United States, I actually asked her, 'Did you ever consider moving to the States?' and she never thought of it."

As they prepare to leave, Danny puts the pressure on Christy to get going. "We need to move," he urges. "Christy, I need you to move faster."

"He can be super clueless sometimes," Christy tells the cameras. "But Danny gets what he wants and if he doesn't get it, then it's a problem for me or whoever has stopped it."

She continued, "The stress level goes from zero to a million in five seconds and it seems like the bigger the life event, the more that is true."