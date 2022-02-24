A&E's Controversial Series Adults Adopting Adults Canceled After 3 Episodes
A&E's latest series has already been cut.
Adults Adopting Adults has been canceled after just three episodes. The series, which was originally set for a 10-episode run, has been pulled from all platforms, including streaming services and AEtv.com. The last episode aired on Feb. 14.
The show was canceled due to low ratings, Variety reports.
Adults Adopting Adults followed six pairs who were pursuing adult adoption in order to add a new family member to their households.
But shortly after the show's premiere, one couple, in particular, stood out among viewers and began making headlines: Danny and Christy Huff.
The couple was in the process of trying to adopt a 20-year-old pregnant woman named Ileana. However, they had previously tried to adopt an 18-year-old woman, but it fell through after Danny developed romantic feelings for her. Christy also revealed Danny had been unfaithful to her in the past.
After Ileana joined the family, fans began taking issue with Danny's behavior toward his new family member. And according to Variety, following the show's premiere, videos resurfaced from his now-deleted TikTok account which shows him making racially charged comments.
In a statement to The Daily Beast, Danny said that any allegations of inappropriate behavior against him are "absolutely false." "I never had any inappropriate actions, words, comments, anything to her," he said of his time with Ileana.
A&E has not commented on Danny or his behavior, and he was not mentioned as being a reason the show was canceled.