Adult Swim Parts Ways with Justin Roiland, 'Rick and Morty' Co-Creator Charged with Felony Domestic Violence

Adult Swim said that Rick and Morty will move forward, with season 7 underway, without the show's co-creator Justin Roiland

Published on January 24, 2023 08:53 PM
Justin Roiland attends The Game Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on December 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Justin Roiland . Photo: Greg Doherty/Getty

Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland — who was charged with felony domestic violence — is no longer with Adult Swim, the series announced.

A statement shared on the series' official Twitter profile Tuesday said, "Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland."

It said that the show "will continue," adding: "The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7."

Adult Swim did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The decision comes more than a week after Roiland appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing after being charged with felony domestic violence.

The alleged incident occurred around Jan. 19, 2020, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE, and the alleged victim was an unidentified woman who was in a relationship with Roiland. She's known as Jane Doe in the case, which is in the jurisdiction of Orange County, California.

Roiland, 42, was first arrested in August 2020 and released on a $50,000 bond before being arraigned in October 2020, NBC News reported.

He has pleaded not guilty to one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

During his hearing, Roiland's lawyer reportedly said there was a plea offer on the table, but additional information is not known.

A trial date for Roiland has not yet been scheduled, but he will be back in court on April 27 for his next pre-trial hearing.

In a previous statement, Edward Welbourn, Roiland's attorney, told PEOPLE, "...Not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney's office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin's name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."

An unknown party also filed a protective order against Roiland in October 2020, NBC News reported, and he was ordered not to go within 100 feet of the person in question. It's unclear who filed the order or whether it's the same person involved in the alleged domestic violence incident.

PEOPLE reached out to Roiland's lawyer for comment on Adult Swim's decision but did not immediately hear back.

Meanwhile, his new animated series Koala Man began streaming on Hulu just a few days before he was in court.

Dan Harmon co-created Rick and Morty with Roiland in 2013, and the show became immensely popular, with Roiland as the lead voice actor. Season 6 aired last year. Harmon has had legal issues of his own, and in 2018 he admitted to sexually harassing a former writer on his show Community.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

