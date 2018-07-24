Dan Harmon: Adult Swim Defends Rick & Morty Creator After Video About Child Rape Resurfaces

Adult Swim is defending Rick & Morty creator Dan Harmon, who is under scrutiny after right-wing Internet users on 4chan unearthed a sketch that Harmon wrote about child rape in 2009.

The video in question, Daryl, lampooned Showtime’s Dexter. In the video, which Harmon uploaded to his website Channel 101 nine years ago, Harmon rubbed his genitals on a doll.

According to Polygon, an Adult Swim representative said, “At Adult Swim, we seek out and encourage creative freedom and look to push the envelope in many ways, particularly around comedy.”

The representative continued, “The offensive content of Dan’s 2009 video that recently surfaced demonstrates poor judgement and does not reflect the type of content we seek out. Dan recognized his mistake at the time and has apologized. He understands there is no place for this type of content here at Adult Swim.”

Polygon further reports that Harmon issued this apology: “In 2009, I made a ‘pilot’ which strove to parody the series Dexter and only succeeded in offending,” he said. “I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize.”

Harmon, who also created Community, deleted his Twitter account after the video resurfaced. Harmon was at Comic-Con with Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland when news first broke over the weekend.

This is the second recent instance of conservative Internet presences digging up damaging information about Hollywood creators. After Mike Cervonich found James Gunn’s old tweets making fun of pedophilia, Disney fired Gunn from directing and writing the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Disney chairman Alan Horn said in a statement that PEOPLE obtained.