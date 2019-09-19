Adult Film Star Jessica Jaymes, Who Also Appeared on Weeds, Dead at 43

Image zoom Jessica Jaymes

Adult film star Jessica Jaymes has died. She was 43.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office tells PEOPLE that on Tuesday Jaymes, né Jessica Michael Redding, was found unresponsive at her home on the 900 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue in San Fernando Valley, California.

She was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. Her cause of death remains under investigation.

Jaymes’ husband made the horrifying discovery when he went to her home in North Hills to check on her after not hearing from her for a few days, The Blast reports.

When her husband arrived, he said he found Jaymes unconscious, The Blast reports.

EMS responded to a call for cardiac arrest for a female, The Blast and TMZ report.

TMZ also reported that Jaymes had a history of seizures.

Image zoom Jessica Jaymes

RELATED: Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019

Born in Anchorage, Alaska, Jaymes got her start in adult entertainment in 2002. Two years later she got her big break when she became Hustler Video’s first contract model.

She then went on to become the Hustler Honey of the Year. She later co-founded her own porn studio, Spizoo in 2008.

The star was recognized for her work in the industry when she was inducted into the Adult Video News (AVN) Hall of Fame in 2018.

Aside from her career in porn, Jessica is also known for her small role on Weeds and her appearances on The Howard Stern Show, VH1’s Celebrity Rehab Sober House and HBO’s Vivid Valley.

Image zoom Jessica Jaymes

RELATED: Model and Body Positive Activist Elly Mayday Dies of Ovarian Cancer at Age 30

Jaymes also performed at a bachelor party attended by Nick Lachey in 2004.

Jaymes was very active on social media up until her death.

Six days ago, she shared that she had been on vacation after not posting since Sept. 8.

“Hey guys took a little vacation for a couple of days I love you all,” she wrote. “Apologies and I hope everyone is having the best sex time of their life!”