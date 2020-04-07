Adrienne Maloof's Uncle Dies from Coronavirus: 'Bless Him and the Extraordinary Life He Lived'

Image zoom Denise Truscello/WireImage. Inset: Getty Images

Adrienne Maloof is in mourning after her uncle, entrepreneur Phil Maloof, passed away from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the age of 93.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 58, opened up about his passing on her social media account on Monday, sharing a link to her relative’s online obituary.

“We lost my uncle, Phil Maloof to COVID-19 this past weekend,” she wrote on her Twitter and Instagram. “Bless him and the extraordinary life he lived. Rest In Peace ❤️.”

Phil, who was the younger brother of Adrienne’s late father, died on Saturday in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“He was a great man who loved his dogs and his collection of classic cars, art, and theater pipe organs,” Adrienne’s brother, George J. Maloof Jr., told the outlet. “He was a bachelor, he never married. He had been stricken with coronavirus and was diabetic and had been ill of late.”

Phil — affectionately known as “Uncle Phil” in the Las Vegas community — was a minority investor in the Vegas Golden Knights along with other members of the Maloof family. He was also the founder of The Phil Maloof Foundation, an organization dedicated to “the restoration of priceless automobiles, organs of antiquity, and other treasure,” according to its website.

Per Phil’s biography on his website, his family immigrated to the United States in the early 1900s and settled in Las Vegas, New Mexico. There, the Maloof family worked in the grocery business before expanding into other industries.

Adrienne has been practicing social distancing at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, she shared a graphic on her Instagram reflecting on the stay-at-home order, which read: “May we never take for granted Friday nights with friends, birthday celebrations, the roar of a stadium, mornings at the gym, packed dance floors, coffee with a friend, crowded concerts, life itself.”

As of Monday, there have been at least 357,036 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 10,522 deaths from coronavirus-related illness. The U.S. has the most cases in the world, well ahead of China and Italy.

Worldwide, there are now at least 1,289,380 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 72,995 deaths.

