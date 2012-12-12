The Real Housewife blasts her rival while refusing to discuss the supposed "secret"

Allegations of a deep family secret made by Brandi Glanville created explosive drama on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills between the loose-lipped reality star and Adrienne Maloof, who wasn’t at the dinner party to hear the talk firsthand.

The bombshell, which never actually revealed on Monday night’s show, has created speculation among viewers and online that Glanville, 40, may have revealed information about Adrienne’s marriage to Dr. Paul Nassif, 50, before their divorce over the summer.

Maloof is now firing back against Glanville.

“She seems to be addicted to attention and keeping herself relevant, and I think that s her goal,” Maloof tells PEOPLE. “Her antics have crossed the line for me.”

Maloof refuses to discuss what Glanville may have been alluding to, saying she wants to protect her children.

“I keep my children out of the limelight and I don t speak about my children,” Maloof says. “It’s something you don t even want to address. They deserve to have their privacy, and I am giving my children their privacy. As a mother I do what I can to protect my children and my family.”

In the episode on Monday night, Kim Richards informed Maloof and Nassif about Glanville’s comments, and the show concluded with a fiery confrontation as Nassif called Glanville’s allegation “defamatory” while his wife joined in on the screaming fight.

“You lie,” Maloof repeatedly said to Glanville during the angry altercation on TV.

Up to this point in the season, which filmed in the spring, Nassif and Maloof’s marriage appeared solid. In reality, word that the couple was splitting first surfaced in July when Nassif filed for legal separation.

As for Glanville, she now says she’s sorry for what she said.