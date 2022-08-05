Adrienne and Rodney Norris on How Recovery Laid a Foundation for Their Marriage: 'The Stars Were Aligned'

Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield Norris is opening up about "totally undeniable" chemistry with husband Rodney — and their second chance at love.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Black Love's upcoming episode, the Red Table Talk co-host and her husband get candid about reconnecting and falling in love years after they first dated.

"I was head over heels," Adrienne gushes. "I felt like, for me, it was an opportunity that we had lost before and I just wanted it. I just wanted to see where it would go."

"I felt the same way," adds Rodney. "I felt like the potential that we saw the first time that never was realized, that maybe we could see that because she was clean. The stars were aligned now."

The second chance was not one that Adrienne planned to take for granted: "To have him, the opportunity again, I was not [gonna] play," she says in the OWN docuseries clip.

Though the pair wed in 2016, marriage wasn't a priority for Adrienne, who had been married before and was more focused on their deep connection.

"I don't know that I necessarily needed marriage," she says. "I just wanted to be with him, I just wanted to see where it could go. I just was crazy about him. I am crazy about him."

Rodney agreed, noting one shared experience that made their relationship profound in a way he had never experienced before: their journeys to sobriety.

"I don't think I had ever experienced a relationship on that level. We would talk about everything and anything, and I think that was because we had both been in recovery and had done a lot of self-work," he explains.

Speaking more about their connection to PEOPLE, Adrienne says those highs and lows of their past are exactly what have bonded them as a couple.

"I think a lot of times, young people think they have this fairy tale idea of what partnership is, of what marriage is, and it's not necessarily the case," she says. "It's even more to me about your bond. For Rodney and I, [we] have been stronger because of the struggles that we've been through."

"I wanted a partner that was willing to stick and stay, but also a partner that was willing to look at themselves and recognize their own issues and things that they needed to work on, as well as be willing to allow me to work on my issues," notes Adrienne, who has been open about her history with drug abuse. "And so, we were able to express that to one another and make it happen."

"We definitely had history together... He was with me for important occasions in my life. He drove with me to take [daughter] Jada [Pinkett Smith] to college," she adds. "But, we recognized that past history wasn't going to carry us through because we were different people. We definitely had to create what we needed in our lives now."

Chiming in, Rodney says, "Even if we had stayed together the first time, it probably wouldn't have lasted very long because of who we were at that particular time. When we rekindled our relationship, some 20, 30 years later, we were both different people. And I think that is what made it [work]. I knew her at her core, but she was so much more than that."

"We enjoyed being around each other all the time, we talked about a lot of stuff, and we just really enjoyed spending time and doing things together, and the relationship blossomed out of the friendship and that's what made it so good," he adds.

Created by real life couple and filmmakers Codie and Tommy Oliver, Black Love follows couples across all walks of life in the Black community as they open up about their love stories. The docuseries showcases the journeys that each couple is on, and poses the question: "What does it take to make a marriage work?"

The show has been on the air since August 2017 and is currently in its sixth and final season. Besides the Norrises, other couples that will be featured on the docuseries' sixth season include Kel and Asia Mitchell, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, Remy Ma and Papoose, and Sonequa Martin-Green and Kenric Green.

Black Love airs Saturdays at 10 p.m. ET on OWN.