The Orville 's Adrianne Palicki Files for Divorce from Scott Grimes for the Second Time

Adrianne Palicki has filed for divorce from Scott Grimes for a second time.

More than a year after the actress first filed for divorce from her Orville costar, she once again filed to legally end their marriage on July 16 in Los Angeles Superior Court, PEOPLE confirms.

In shared statements posted to their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday, Palicki, 37, and Grimes, 49, confirmed their split to fans.

"So thankful for our time as a couple, even more thankful for our deep, everlasting friendship. Love you SG," Palicki captioned a photo of the couple.

Grimes wrote alongside the same image: "So thankful for our time together as a couple, even more thankful for our deep everlasting friendship. Love ya AP."

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the new filing comes a few months after she reportedly dropped the original divorce filing. In July 2019, Palicki first filed to dissolve their union after two months of marriage.

This past May, Palicki posted an anniversary tribute to Instagram, where she acknowledged that this year has had its "ups and downs" while also staying hopeful of their future together.

"Happy anniversary to my husband @scottchristophergrimes. What a bizarre year it’s been with all of it’s ups and downs," she wrote. "Thankfully, we’ve been able to navigate it together. I love and appreciate you."

Palicki and Grimes have co-starred on The Orville — Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi/dramedy Fox series — in their respective roles of Commander Kelly Grayson and Lieutenant Gordon Malloy since 2017.

In January 2019, the pair announced their engagement on Twitter.

“So happy to spend my life with you @ScottGrimes #ido #iloveyou,” Palicki captioned a black-and-white photo of her and Grimes with their arms wrapped around each other as they smiled for the camera.

Four months later, the couple wed in a romantic Austin, Texas, ceremony in front of friends and family on May 19.

The Friday Night Lights alumna shared the exciting news on Twitter, posting two photos from their special day. “Last night was truly amazing! I am so grateful for all the friends and family who made [the] trip to celebrate with us, and to all of you for the kind words,” she tweeted.

But two months after tying the knot, Palicki called it quits.

This wasPalicki’s first marriage and Grimes’ third. Grimes was previously married to Dawn Bailey — they married in 1997 — and Megan Moore from 2011-2017. The actor shares two children, a son and daughter, with his first wife.