The Orville's Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes Getting Divorced After 2 Months of Marriage

Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes have ended their relationship just days after stepping out together.

Two months after the pair tied the knot, Palicki, 36, has filed for divorce from her Orville costar, 48, according to The Blast.

Court documents obtained by the outlet indicate that the actress filed the papers on Monday in Los Angeles.

Reps for Palicki and Grimes did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The news may come as a surprise to The Orville fans considering the pair attended Comic-Con in San Diego over the weekend together.

The convention was a particularly special event for Palicki and Grimes, as it was where they first went public with their relationship last July, according to Extra.

The actors have co-starred on The Orville — Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi/dramedy Fox series — in their respective roles of Commander Kelly Grayson and Lieutenant Gordon Malloy since 2017.

In January, Palicki and Grimes thrilled fans by announcing they were engaged on Twitter.

Image zoom Scott Grimes and Adrianne Palicki at Comic-Con over the weekend Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“So happy to spend my life with you @ScottGrimes #ido #iloveyou” she captioned a black-and-white photo of the pair with their arms wrapped around each other as they smiled for the camera.

Four months later, the couple wed in a romantic Austin, Tx. ceremony in front of friends and family on May 19.

Palicki shared the exciting news on Twitter, posting two gorgeous photos from their special day on social media.

“Last night was truly amazing! I am so grateful for all the friends and family who made [the] trip to celebrate with us, and to all of you for the kind words,” the former Friday Night Lights actress tweeted.

The divorce will be Palicki’s first and Grimes’ third.

Prior to their marriage, Palicki was engaged to stuntman Jackson Spidell, who she met on the set of John Wick in 2014. By Feb. 2017, the actress revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she had called things off.

“No longer engaged,” Palicki told the outlet when asked about her relationship with Spidell. “Things happen. I called off the wedding in 2015. There were some major issues in our relationship that I ignored.”

“[I] realized only a couple months before the wedding that sometimes people aren’t meant to be together and it’s okay to walk away,” she added.

Grimes, meanwhile, was previously married to Dawn Bailey, whom he married in 1997, and Megan Moore from 2011-2017. The actor shares two children, a son and daughter, with his first wife.