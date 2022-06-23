Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele Elope in Romantic Moroccan Ceremony: 'We Embraced Serendipity'

"We couldn't have planned a better wedding if we tried!" the Entourage star tells PEOPLE exclusively

Adrian Grenier is a married man!

PEOPLE can exclusively share the photos from Grenier and Jordan Roemmele's romantic ceremony in the desert.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It wasn't planned," the Entourage alum, 45, star tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco."

He continues, "We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings."

For their nuptials, Grenier and Roemmele matched in all-white attire. Roemmele opted for a lace, V-neck gown with a small red bouquet of roses while Grenier wore a white button-down shirt with a Nehru-collar vest accented by a pink rose over coordinated pants.

As the sun went down, the couple cuddled up under the same blanket.

Adrien Grenier Wedding Credit: Marisol Pesquera/Simon/Shutterstock

The pair tied the knot in front of their loved ones beside a sandy, mountainous terrain decorated with string lights. After officially saying "I do," friends and family tossed red and pink flower petals into the air as the couple joyfully celebrated their new title of husband and wife.

"We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment," Grenier shares. "They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air."

Adrien Grenier Wedding Credit: Marisol Pesquera/Simon/Shutterstock

Grenier's musician friend RY X "even got ordained on his cell phone at dinner — good thing we had wifi — in order to officiate the wedding, and then sang beautifully after that."

He adds, "We couldn't have planned a better wedding if we tried!"

Adrien Grenier Wedding Credit: Marisol Pesquera/Simon/Shutterstock

Grenier and Roemmele have been linked since 2017, though they've rarely commented on their relationship or appeared together publicly.

In December 2020, Grenier posted a photo of himself on Instagram with Roemmele tagged in the background that was captioned, "At peace these days."

Adrien Grenier Wedding Credit: Marisol Pesquera/Simon/Shutterstock

The Clickbait star also mentioned Roemmele during a June 2021 interview with City Lifestyle, noting that they had recently relocated to a farm in Austin.

"When I decided I wanted to settle in Texas, I knew I wanted a partner to live that experience with me, that's where Jordan comes in," he shared with the outlet. "We have a long history, and I said, 'I'm in love, and if you are too, I want to build something together.' Thankfully, she was interested."

During the interview, Grenier also revealed that he and Roemmele hoped to create a wildlife sanctuary together.

"We'll have llamas or alpacas, maybe some goats — not for a livestock operation but to keep the grass down, our living mowers, and to create manure for nutrients for the farm, compost," he explained. "We'd love to create food to eat, to give to our neighbors, and to sell."

Adrien Grenier Wedding Credit: Marisol Pesquera/Simon/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

In August of that year, Roemmele shared a photo to Instagram featuring Grenier in the background and wrote, "It has been nearly a year since moving to Austin, and what a wild ride it's been 😜 I am incredibly grateful to my fully supportive intuition which has brought me HOME."