How Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele Created Their Spontaneous Wedding in Morocco 'from Thin Air'
The couple eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco
Happily Wed!
Adrian Grenier and Jordan Roemmele officially became husband and wife after getting married in a romantic ceremony beside their loved ones in Morocco.
Spur-of-the-Moment "I Do"
"It wasn't planned," the Entourage alum, 45, star told PEOPLE exclusively. "We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco."
He added, "We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn't have rings so used string for rings."
Dressed to the Nines
For the nuptials, Grenier and Roemmele matched in all-white attire.
Roemmele opted for a lace, V-neck gown with a small red bouquet of roses, while Grenier wore a white button-down shirt with a Nehru-collar vest accented by a pink rose over coordinated pants.
United as One
As the sun went down, the couple cuddled up under the same blanket.
The Little Details
Ambient candles encircled the couple and their loved ones as the newlyweds tied the knot beside a sandy, mountainous terrain decorated with string lights.
Love and Support
After Grenier and Roemmele officially said "I do," attendees tossed red and pink flower petals into the air as the couple joyfully celebrated their new title of husband and wife.
Meaningful Moments
Grenier's musician friend RY X "got ordained on his cell phone at dinner — good thing we had wifi — in order to officiate the wedding, and then sang beautifully after that," the actor told PEOPLE.
Sealed with a Kiss
"We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment," Grenier shared. "They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air."
Added Grenier, "We couldn't have planned a better wedding if we tried!"
Soul Mates
Grenier and Roemmele have been linked since 2017, though they've rarely commented on their relationship or appeared together publicly. They recently moved to Austin, where they've expressed their desire to create a wildlife sanctuary.
Meet the Newlyweds!
"Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude," Grenier told PEOPLE, "and we are just enjoying this new chapter as newlyweds."
