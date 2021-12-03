"I'm not going to lie, it's not for me," Adele said

Adele Says She 'Can't' Watch the Real Housewives Franchise, Jokes That Her 'Brain Will Die'

Don't expect to catch Adele binge-watching episodes of The Real Housewives.

On Thursday, the 33-year-old "Easy On Me" singer joined YouTube star Nikkie de Jager (a.k.a NikkieTutorials) to film a makeover video. At one point, the 27-year-old makeup artist and vlogger asked Adele whether she watched any of the Real Housewives shows.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't, I don't," the Grammy winner said. "I can't. I know a lot of people love it, I can't ... because my brain will die. I can't."

Adele added, "I don't know who any of them are, so I don't feel like I can start from the beginning when it's been on for so long. ... I'm not going to lie, it's not for me."

Though Adele is admittedly not a fan of the Bravo franchise, she did attempt to watch it once.

"One time, I did watch one episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when they were all like literally killing each other," she recalled. "But it was too much. I was like, 'I can't, I can't watch.' "

Adele also said she would "rather watch a wildlife program."

It appears reality television, in general, just isn't Adele's thing. When asked about whether she likes Love Island, the British star said she "can't bear that show."

Adele arrives at The 59th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage

"My son's dad [ex-husband Simon Konecki] loves stuff like that," she continued. "I remember one time trying to get into it when I was home a summer doing shows. I couldn't believe it."

"#RHOC premiered 15 years ago today. When I posed for this picture a week later, I had no idea the series would change the course of pop culture — and my life — forever," the Watch What Happens Live host wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thanks to each and every Real Housewife, and the incredible production teams from Evolution, Shed Media, Truly Original, Sirens, GoodBye Pictures, & Purveyors of Pop for keeping the series humming!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Adele is celebrating the success of her new album, 30, which became the best-selling album of 2021 just days after its release.