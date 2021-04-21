“I’m freaking out a little bit because today Addison is going to teach me a TikTok dance,” Kim Kardashian says in the new clip

Addison Rae Tries to Teach Kim Kardashian the Viral 'WAP' Dance in New KUWTK Sneak Peek

Kim Kardashian is on her way to TikTok stardom.

"We should stretch a little before," 20-year-old Addison, who became close with the famous family through Kourtney Kardashian, begins in the new clip as she reveals the dance involves doing a split.

"I've never done a split," says Kim, 40. "Should that be a 40-year-old goal?"

"So I'm freaking out a little bit because today Addison is going to teach me a TikTok dance," Kim then tells the cameras.

Back in their practice room, Addison shows Kim how to do the split and a few other moves for the dance. Despite encouragement from sister Khloé Kardashian, though, Kim laments to Addison, "I can't get down like you."

"Listen I'm no dancer, I'm not claiming to be but if anyone's going to make me look good it's Addison," Kim says in her confessional. "So I'm gonna take the time and practice this and see what I can do."

As she continues, however, Kim finds the popular dance to be a bit too sexual.

"I want to be more cutie," she says.

"No like you can do it, because you're not married," Kim, who at that time of filming was still married to Kanye West, then tells Addison.

The two settle on the idea of learning a different part of the dance — but that doesn't prove to be any easier.

"Oh my god, I have eyes, like I see I'm not the best at it but I am going to soak this all in, take it home and see if I have it in me to do this," Kim says to the cameras.

"It is really intimidating," the reality star tells Addison after their practice session, but she assures Kim, "It gets easier."

"I'll try to do it at home, I want to, like, play with it and see if I can really do it by myself," Kim says.

"I think you did a great job, you really did, for your first time dancing," teases Khloé, 36, as the clip comes to a close.