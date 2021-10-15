The 20-year-old influencer's TikTok is back online after being banned for violating community guidelines

Addison Rae Jokes It's 'Time to Get a Job' After Her TikTok Gets Temporarily Banned

Addison Rae might not have to "get a job" after all.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old social media star shared a screen grab on Twitter of a notice she received, revealing that her TikTok account had been banned.

A spokesperson for TikTok did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

"Your account was permanently banned due to multiple violations of our Community Guidelines," the statement read, which prompted Rae to log out of her account.

The influencer — who rose to fame on the social media app with 85 million followers — then joked on Twitter, "Well time to get a job."

At this time, it is unclear what platform guidelines were violated. The incident, however, has seemingly been resolved as Rae's account is back online.

While TikTok propelled her career, Rae has been pretty busy outside of her work on the social media app.

Last month, the star signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix, partnering with the streaming giant to develop new films for her to act in. She will also executive produce the projects.

The partnership comes after the success of Rae's acting debut in Netflix's rom-com remake, He's All That, which premiered in July.

"Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams," Rae said in a press release. "I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

Naketha Mattocks, director of family film at Netflix, said, "Addison Rae's charm and promise is undeniable as evidenced by He's All That and her already passionate fan base. We're thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress."

Speaking with Variety in September, Rae dished on finding out she was cast in He's All That, saying: "When I got the role, I was crying in the car hysterically and really just excited to show the world more of what I love to do and continue chasing the dreams that I've had since I was a little girl."

"It's definitely gonna be hard to prove to people how passionate and how much love I have for acting," she added at the time. "There's a lot of weight that comes on with that, but it's something that I'm willing to take on and show people that this is truly who I am and what I love to do."

Celebrating the release of the movie, Rae wrote on Instagram that being in the film was "completely surreal."