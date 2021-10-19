Addison Rae Returns to Louisiana for New Snapchat Originals Show with Her Family

The 21-year-old TikTok sensation will give fans a look at life before her success in Addison Rae Goes Home

Addison Rae is getting back to her roots with a new Snapchat series.

The 21-year-old TikTok superstar is starring in a new Snap Original series titled Addison Rae Goes Home. The show — which will premiere with other Snap Originals on the platform later this year and in early 2022 — will follow her as she returns to her hometown in Louisiana for the first time since moving away after finding success.

Rae will give fans an inside look at her family and reveal a new side of herself, outside of life as a social media influencer.

Addison Rae returning to Louisiana for new Snap Originals show Credit: Snapchat

Along with the Snapchat partnership, Rae also signed a multi-picture deal with Netflix last month, meaning the streaming giant is partnering with Rae to develop new films specifically for her to star in. She will also executive produce the projects.

The news came after the success of Rae's acting debut in Netflix's rom-com remake, He's All That, which premiered this summer.

"Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch-me moment, and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams," Rae said in a press release. "I'm thrilled to be able to collaborate with this incredible team and am excited to develop projects while continuing to strengthen my skills as an actress."

In August, the TikTok star told Variety of finding out she was cast in He's All That, "When I got the role, I was crying in the car hysterically and really just excited to show the world more of what I love to do and continue chasing the dreams that I've had since I was a little girl."

"It's definitely gonna be hard to prove to people how passionate and how much love I have for acting," she added at the time. "There's a lot of weight that comes on with that, but it's something that I'm willing to take on and show people that this is truly who I am and what I love to do."

addison rae Addison Rae | Credit: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty

Earlier this year, the overnight sensation also surprised fans with the release of her debut single "Obsessed," a catchy dance-pop track all about self-love. She told Vogue in an interview that the track details her experiences as a social media star and learning how to "accept" who she is.

"One could take it as being vainly obsessed with yourself, but that's not what I'm trying to communicate," Rae said in March. "It's more I can love myself as much as you love me, and that's important."