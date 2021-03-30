Addison Rae Responds to Backlash After Performing Dances Without Crediting Mostly Black Creators

"They're so talented, and I definitely don't do them justice," the social media star said of the TikTokers whose dances she performed on The Tonight Show

Addison Rae is addressing backlash she received after failing to credit the mostly Black creators of the TikTok dances she performed last week on The Tonight Show.

When asked about the incident, Rae (whose real name is Addison Easterling) told TMZ that leaving the creator's names out of the sketch was unintentional, saying the original choreographers "definitely deserves all the credit."

"I think they were all credited in the original YouTube posting, but it's kinda hard to credit during the show," she said. "But they all know that I love them so much and I mean, I support all of them so much. And hopefully one day we can all meet up and dance together."

She also said she and the show's team were discussing the incident "behind the scenes" and added, "But it was so much fun. I had so much fun, and I'm very grateful and thankful. It was a great time."

Addison rae Image zoom Addison Rae on The Tonight Show | Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

During the broadcast, Rae performed eight dances that have gone viral on TikTok (including "Blinding Lights," "Up," "Savage Love" and "Laffy Taffy"), while host Jimmy Fallon held up cards bearing the titles of the trends.

And Rae said she "for sure" has plans to collaborate with several of them.

"Ever since the beginning, I've been talking to most of them and definitely want to collab with a lot of them," she told TMZ.

"Hopefully, once the world opens up, we can all meet up and do something together, 'cause it'd be so much fun," she added, referring to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rae went on to praise the group of TikTokers for being "so talented," admitting, "I definitely don't do them justice. They're amazing."

As for whether it was her intention not to give credit where it was due, the influencer — who has almost 79 million followers on TikTok — told TMZ, "Of course not."