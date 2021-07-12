Addison Rae joked about becoming a red carpet interviewer ahead of a UFC event after having "studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months"

Addison Rae Reacts to Backlash Over Joke About Being Reporter After 'Three Whole Months' of Studies

Addison Rae is taking the recent backlash she received in jest after she tweeted about becoming a red carpet interviewer this weekend.

The social media star, 20, shared a pair of snapshots from the red carpet ahead of the UFC 264 fight on Saturday. Alongside the smiley photos in which she held up a microphone, she jokingly wrote, "I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her name then began trending as Twitter users called her out for seemingly making light of getting the opportunity with minimal experience or credentials.

One person wrote in a tweet "liked" more than 97,000 times: "i got a 33 on my ACT and was a national merit semifinalist, spent thousands of dollars and hours of hard work to receive a bachelor's degree from the best journalism school in the country, was commencement speaker, and applied to 75+ jobs to be unemployed."

On Sunday, Rae (née Addison Easterling), re-shared her original post and added in jest, "nvm y'all got me fired." She also retweeted a post from Barstool Sports that called her the "most hated UFC commentator ever."

A source clarified to E! News that Rae — who interviewed fighter Dustin Poirier for a TikTok on ESPN's account — was not enlisted as an official correspondent that night, and that her post was all in good fun. "She's not, nor was she ever, a correspondent. She'll be at the fight tonight but just as a spectator. There were never any plans for her to have any further official responsibilities," said the source, according to the outlet.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Rae will make her acting debut in the upcoming Netflix movie He's All That, a remake of the 1999 teen movie She's All That, which will see her take on the role of Padgett, inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s role as Zack Siler in the original film.

Speaking with Variety at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May, Rae said she was "a little nervous" about the project and that she took acting classes in preparation for the performance.

addison rae Addison Rae | Credit: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty

"I was taking [acting] classes probably seven days a week before the film started and [spending] like hours and hours a day doing script analysis," she said at the time. "I definitely made sure to take it seriously. ... I'm a little nervous but I did my very best and that's all I can do."

In He's All That, Rae will portray the female lead, while Tanner Buchanan is set to take on the role of Cameron Kweller, inspired by Rachael Leigh Cook's Laney Boggs. (Cook, 41, will play Padgett's mom, though she will not be reprising her role of Laney.)